SAFARI RALLY

The week of Safari is the highlight of the year - Gus Greensmith

Cyprian Kimutai
Gus Greensmith finished 4th last year during the Safari Rally

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 21: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain is seen in the Exponor Service Area during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugal on May 21, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 21: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain is seen in the Exponor Service Area during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugal on May 21, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

M-Sport Ford world rally team driver Gus Greensmith has expressed his excitement ahead of the much anticipated World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally set to take place from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.

Greensmith has a special bond with Kenya as the Briton's best finish so far in his WRC career was achieved last year, when the East African nation hosted the Championship for the first time since 2002.

In an interview with WRC, the Englishman pointed out that his fourth place finish in the 2021 edition was the highlight of his year, reiterating that the adventurous aspect of the annual rally is what makes it so exciting.

“The week of Safari is the highlight of the year,” Greensmith told WRC.

He added: “It’s so different, different roads, landscapes, everything – it’s a huge adventure and one I’m really excited about.”

NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 26: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain and Chris Patterson of Ireland compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 26: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain and Chris Patterson of Ireland compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Greensmith who normally doesn't shy away from predicting the outcome of a race reiterated that even though the team would love to finish on the podium, that is not their main target.

“Talking about a podium is maybe not the right thing now,” said Greensmith, “I know we have the speed, but we need to find that speed and then think about the result.

The Englishman concluded the interview by highlighting how intense and tough it is for one to participate in the rally, specifically pointing out how difficult it is to find the optimum balance for a winning car.

“...And this is Safari we’re talking about, anything can happen. You can lose a whole load of cars in one stage or everybody can drive sensibly and get through. It’s a rally where it’s hard to judge the pace, the only rally where you really have to balance mechanical sympathy with the speed,” Greensmith said.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

