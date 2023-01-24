ADVERTISEMENT
VOLLEYBALL

Munala says poor serving skills cost them KVF league title

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya Commercial Bank women’s Volleyball team coach Japheth Munala wants to sharpen the team’s serving skills ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's League which is set to kick off on February.

KCB Volleyball team in action against Prisons during the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's Playoffs on January 21,2023 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena/COURTESY
KCB Volleyball team in action against Prisons during the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's Playoffs on January 21,2023 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena/COURTESY

KCB were on Sunday, January 22, edged out by the Kenya Pipeline Company women’s team who clinched the 2022/2023 season title. Despite winning their first set 25-18, the oil merchants put up a strong fight against the bankers in the remaining sets where they lost 22-25, 25-28 and 24-26 respectively.

The bankers had maintained a hot streak of 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-13) in their match against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and 3-0 (25-21, 25-22 and 25-17) in their match against the Kenya Prisons team.

KCB women's Volleyball team pose for a photo at the Kasarani Indoor Arena/COURTESY
KCB women's Volleyball team pose for a photo at the Kasarani Indoor Arena/COURTESY Pulse Live Kenya

However, Munala observed that service was their major undoing in their match against Pipeline. “Our serving skills let us down this time round but we are going to look into that ahead of the league,” Munala said.

He added that he was bullish about winning the title and losing came off as a disappointment. “I wanted us to take this title home and I was confident we had done enough preparations,” he said.

Munala also observed that newly-signed outside hitter Juliana Namutira had great potential and expressed his regret having not utilised that during their match against Pipeline. Munala gave the star a chance to play last-minute.

“In our next assignments she (Namutira), will be among the starting six," he added.

Abigael Wafula
