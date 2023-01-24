Munala says poor serving skills cost them KVF league title

The bankers had maintained a hot streak of 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-13) in their match against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and 3-0 (25-21, 25-22 and 25-17) in their match against the Kenya Prisons team.

However, Munala observed that service was their major undoing in their match against Pipeline. “Our serving skills let us down this time round but we are going to look into that ahead of the league,” Munala said.

He added that he was bullish about winning the title and losing came off as a disappointment. “I wanted us to take this title home and I was confident we had done enough preparations,” he said.

Munala also observed that newly-signed outside hitter Juliana Namutira had great potential and expressed his regret having not utilised that during their match against Pipeline. Munala gave the star a chance to play last-minute.