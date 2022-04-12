Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Cyprian Kimutai
The prize money is the most offered in any marathon hosted in Africa

The inaugural Nairobi City Marathon is set to offer the largest prize money ever in Africa with the winner expected to go home with Sh6.9 million.

The marathon dubbed Uhuru Classic will take place on May 8 with a section of the route expected to snake through the Nairobi Expressway that is currently under construction.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei revealed that apart from the full marathon (42km) there will be three other subsidiary races; half marathon (21km), 10km and 5km.

Registration opened today, Tuesday April 12 with Kenyans expected to pay Sh1500 to run 42km, Sh1200 for half marathon, Sh1000 for 10km and Sh500 for 5km. Foreigners on the other hand are limited to only full and half marathons costing $90 and $60 respectively.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed revealed the prize money was set to an enormous amount in an attempt to rival other major global marathons.

"We have always watched our athletes win some of the world's major city marathons but it's now time we watched it happen here in Nairobi," said CS Amina.

Out of the six World Marathon Majors; Boston Marathon is the highest prized one with Sh15m up for grabs. Second on the highest prize list is New York city marathon offering Sh10m.

Winners of the London and Chicago marathons stand a chance to win Sh5.5m each with winners in Berlin pocketing Sh5m while Tokyo marathon offers Sh1.5m.

The inaugural marathon will take place just a day after the World Athletics Continental Tour gold otherwise known as Kip Keino Classic.

