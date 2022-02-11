Kenyan-born Samoan sends tongues wagging at Winter Olympics

On Friday February 4, Nathan Ikon Crumpton became an internet sensation when he appeared shirtless as he strolled into the National Stadium in Beijing, the temperature reading for the city at the time was a staggering -4 degrees Celsius.

The 36-year-old was born in Kenya to a father working for the United States Foreign Service. He is a skeleton racer and the sole representative for American Samoa, a small United States territory with less than 55,000 people.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rubbed down with baby oil by his team 'for that high-gloss shine', Crumpton wore a tapa cloth made from mulberry bark; a pale fuiono headpiece adorned with nautilus shells; a feathered kiki fulumoa around his waist, and armbands fashioned out of a wild boar’s tusk.

"It was surprisingly not that cold," said the US territory's first Winter Olympic representative in 28 years, speaking after the start of the men's skeleton event on Thursday, where he sits at the 20th spot.

"The only thing that got cold was my hands, just because the flagpole was metal," he said, "It was a fun thing to do and I'm happy that it went off without a hitch."

Pulse Live Kenya

The Princeton University graduate followed in the tradition of Tongan Summer and Winter Olympian Pita Taufatofua, who appeared shirtless during ceremonies in 2016, 2018, and last year in Tokyo.