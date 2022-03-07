NOC-K officially begins 2024 Olympics preparation

"In order to accomplish this ambitious dream, the Executive and the secretariat require the input and collaboration from other stakeholders beyond our walls," said NOC-K President Paul Tergat.

The commissions include; Gender, Elite Athlete Performance, Medical Marketing Commissions, Strategy and Performance, NOC-K Institute, Sports and Active Society, Sports and Sustainability, and Youth Commissions.

NOC-K said the bodies were formed to be "transformational", "impactful" and for legacy. It also hoped that it would lead to an increase in participation for Paris 2024.

"We want to tap and exploit the incredible knowledge and experiences from citizens of this country who want to make a difference in our sports and the Olympic Movement, for that matter that is why you were all precisely chosen," concluded Tergat.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking during the launch the Secretary General Francis Mutuku took the Commissioners through the terms of reference, pointing out the three challenges the executive board is throwing at them. Transformation, Impact and Legacy.

“The board is challenging you to leave a footprint in sports in the year 2022-2024.The key thing is to always remember that the athlete is at the center of everything. Look towards leaving a legacy that goes beyond this term,” said Mutuku.

France to host Summer Games for a third time

On 8 August, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games came to an end with the Closing Ceremony. Kenya won four golds, four silvers and two bronzes in Tokyo to finish 19th on the medal table.

In 2024, Paris will become just the second city to host the Olympic Summer Games three times after London (which staged the 1908, 1948 and 2012 Olympic Games).

AFP

The City of Lights first hosted the Olympic Games in 1900, four years after the multi-sport event was resurrected in Athens after being banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I some 1,500 years earlier.