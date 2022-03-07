RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

NOC-K officially begins 2024 Olympics preparation

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France

ATHENS - AUGUST 24: Gold medalist Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya, silver medalist Brimin Kipruto of Kenya (R) and bronze medalist Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony of the 3,000 metre steeplechase medal ceremony on August 24, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in the Sports Complex in Athens, Greece.. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

In a major step that will strengthen and hasten the preparation for 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has formed nine commissions as part of its strategic plan over the next two years.

"In order to accomplish this ambitious dream, the Executive and the secretariat require the input and collaboration from other stakeholders beyond our walls," said NOC-K President Paul Tergat.

The commissions include; Gender, Elite Athlete Performance, Medical Marketing Commissions, Strategy and Performance, NOC-K Institute, Sports and Active Society, Sports and Sustainability, and Youth Commissions.

NOC-K said the bodies were formed to be "transformational", "impactful" and for legacy. It also hoped that it would lead to an increase in participation for Paris 2024.

"We want to tap and exploit the incredible knowledge and experiences from citizens of this country who want to make a difference in our sports and the Olympic Movement, for that matter that is why you were all precisely chosen," concluded Tergat.

Speaking during the launch the Secretary General Francis Mutuku took the Commissioners through the terms of reference, pointing out the three challenges the executive board is throwing at them. Transformation, Impact and Legacy.

“The board is challenging you to leave a footprint in sports in the year 2022-2024.The key thing is to always remember that the athlete is at the center of everything. Look towards leaving a legacy that goes beyond this term,” said Mutuku.

France to host Summer Games for a third time

On 8 August, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games came to an end with the Closing Ceremony. Kenya won four golds, four silvers and two bronzes in Tokyo to finish 19th on the medal table.

In 2024, Paris will become just the second city to host the Olympic Summer Games three times after London (which staged the 1908, 1948 and 2012 Olympic Games).

French capital Paris to host the 2024 Olympics AFP

The City of Lights first hosted the Olympic Games in 1900, four years after the multi-sport event was resurrected in Athens after being banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I some 1,500 years earlier.

Paris hosted the Summer Olympics again in 1924, becoming the first city to host the Olympics twice.

