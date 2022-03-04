RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

4 Kenyan athletes switch allegiance to Kazakhstan

One of the athletes, Jeruto is a Diamond League winner

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Norah Jeruto formerly of Kenya celebrates winning the Women's 3000m Steeplechase during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Stadium Letzigrund on September 09, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Norah Jeruto formerly of Kenya celebrates winning the Women's 3000m Steeplechase during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Stadium Letzigrund on September 09, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Four Kenyan-born athletes have been granted Kazakhstan citizenship to represent the country at the international level.

Norah Jeruto, Daisy Jepkemei, Shadrack Koech and Caroline Chepkoech switched their international allegiance in a bid to get more opportunities to compete on the global stage.

The four who had already taken oath to denounce their country of birth had initially been denied an opportunity to represent the ninth largest nation in the world but are now legible after World Athletics approved their switch of allegiance.

Jeruto's move to transfer allegiance comes as a shock for many as she opened the year with an impressive win at the Valencia 10km run in Spain as well as the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championship in Eldoret.

Norah Jeruto celebrates after setting a Stadium Record in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Norah Jeruto celebrates after setting a Stadium Record in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2016 Africa Championship 3000m steeplechase is a Diamond League winner in 2021 after she overcame World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng to take the top gong.

Rule 1.4.2 of the World Athletics Charter states that athletes who gain new citizenship or wish to change their status can do so if three years have passed since they competed for their previous country.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME - AUGUST 6: From left, Caroline Chepkoech (118), Aliphine Tuliamuk (119), Mary Keitany (103), and Wude Ayalew (100) break off from the pack during the 19th annual TD Beach to Beacon. (Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME - AUGUST 6: From left, Caroline Chepkoech (118), Aliphine Tuliamuk (119), Mary Keitany (103), and Wude Ayalew (100) break off from the pack during the 19th annual TD Beach to Beacon. (Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

It has become the norm to see Kenyan-born athletes line up for other nations at major competitions around the world.

Kenyan athletes have competed for countries including the USA, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several others.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 12: Daisy Jepkemei formerly of Kenya wins the gold medal on the Women's 3000 metre Steepechase Final on the day three of the 14th IAAF World Junior Championships at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on July 12, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 12: Daisy Jepkemei formerly of Kenya wins the gold medal on the Women's 3000 metre Steepechase Final on the day three of the 14th IAAF World Junior Championships at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on July 12, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Several Kenyan athletes have represented Bahrain including Ruth Jebet who switched nationalities as a 16-year old in 2013, and in the Rio 2016 Olympics won Bahrain’s first Gold medal, in the 3000m Women’s Steeplechase.

Four Kenyan-born athletes who represented the USA in the Rio 2016 Olympics were part of a U.S Army program which offered them world-class athletics training in exchange for their allegiance.

The United States pays its athletes a whooping Sh4.2 million Olympic Gold Medal bonus, compared to Kenya’s Sh1.1 million (Gold), Sh842,000 for Silver and Sh569,500 for Bronze.

