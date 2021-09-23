Omanyala: Why I was minutes from quitting record breaking race [Video]

During an interview with Jeff Koinange on Wednesday, September 22, Omanyala said that he had contemplating withdrawing from the Kipkeino Classic race just minutes before the start.

He was explaining what was going on in his head during the high stakes race which featured US Olympic champion, Justin Gatlin who finished a distant third.

“Three minutes before we went into the first cold room I pulled my groin muscle while doing warm-up. My agent is a physiotherapist and tried to align it but it was a bit swollen. I was in pain and we wanted to give up that race,” Omanyala recalled.

Ferdinand Omanyala Photo- Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

A groin pull results from putting too much stress on muscles in your groin and thigh. If these muscles are tensed too forcefully or too suddenly, they can get over-stretched or torn.

Groin pulls are common in people who play sports that require a lot of running and jumping.

Despite the setback, the sprinter decided to power through the injury and test his limits.

“At the blocks, I was just thinking about my leg. After the first 30 metres, I realised that my leg could carry me through and I said let the muscle tear if it wants to.

“What gave me motivation is that I knew he was fast and a world leader so when I saw the gap closing I just wanted to continue running,” Omanyala recalled.

He also said that a while back his request to join the diamond league was rejected because the officials did not believe his finishing time.

“There was a time I applied to run in the Diamond League but the email reply from one of the directors said they could not take me as he could not believe a Kenyan would run that fast.

“Most people could not believe that I could run that fast…In the Olympic trials, I had a bad start but I managed 10.02 and got the chance to go to Tokyo,” the sprinter stated.