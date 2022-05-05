How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  opinion

Manchester City lost the UEFA Champions League semi final from a commanding position and it is all Pep Guardiola's fault

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are through to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final with a 3-1 win (after extra-time) in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Recommended articles

The result at the Santiago Bernabeu sends Real Madrid to the final in Paris 6-5 on aggregate and signifies yet another crushing disappointment on the big stage for Manchester City.

Manchester City led both the game and the tie going into additional time and looked set to surely advance to a second consecutive Champions League game until Pep Guardiola made some errors that ultimately proved costly in hindsight.

Here are the major reasons Manchester City blew the lead and how Pep Guardiola was culpable this time without ‘overthinking’.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

'Fast, strong, and skilful' Joe Aribo backed to send Rangers into Europa League final

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

When Riyad Mahrez scored that wonderful goal, the celebrations from Pep Guardiola and the rest of the City bench showed that they thought the job was done.

Riyad Mahrez put Manchester City ahead in the 75th minute
Riyad Mahrez put Manchester City ahead in the 75th minute Imago

Guardiola’s substitution five minutes after the goal was indicative of that as he brought on Jack Grealish to replace Gabriel Jesus.

Although Grealish nearly vindicated him with a goal but his attempt was cleared off the line by Ferland Mendy, it probably was still the wrong choice at that point in the game.

Why mess with the winning formula? Most likely because he thought he had the game in the bag and wanted to use his substitutes regardless of how they impacted the game.

Pep Guardiola has not won the UEFA Champions League since 2011 and has only played one final in those 12 seasons which may have affected Guardiola’s confidence in this competition.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola Pulse Live Uganda

Perhaps after the careless Grealish substitution, Pep realises as the clock winds down that he has not had much success in this competition and then panicked.

He took off Riyad Mahrez the goalscorer and brought on 37-year old Fernandinho in his stead in an effort to defend and remain solid for the closing five minutes of regulation time.

The substitution backfired because in doing so, Pep gave away City’s biggest strength which is sustaining possession. He instead let Real Madrid have the ball in hopes that his team could hold out for a win by sitting back as they did in the last round against Atletico Madrid.

The problem with willingly letting Real Madrid have the ball and do as they please is that they actually have the quality to break down defensive blocks as Guardiola learnt in an unsavoury fashion.

Karim Benzema sealed a place in the final for Real Madrid
Karim Benzema sealed a place in the final for Real Madrid Imago

Now in his sixth season as Manchester City head coach, last season’s crushing final defeat to Chelsea is the closest Pep Guardiola has gotten to lifting the “big ears” trophy.

Clubs like Monaco, Tottenham and Lyon have successfully knocked him out in his time in Manchester and tonight’s result proves that this is a noticeable pattern and not just sheer lack of luck.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid

    How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

  • Guardiola and Klopp Image Courtesy Sky Sports

    Manchester City vs Liverpool: The modern-day EPL rivalry [Opinion]

  • Ghana and Nigeria’s shared history goes beyond football and sports

    Ghana and Nigeria’s shared history goes beyond football and sports

Recommended articles

3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce jets into Kenya

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce jets into Kenya

Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

INEOS CEO Sir Ratcliffe's Sh650bn bid to buy Chelsea rejected

INEOS CEO Sir Ratcliffe's Sh650bn bid to buy Chelsea rejected

Trending

UCL

Angry Villarreal director blasts UCL ref for 'evil' decisions vs Liverpool

Lo Celso thought he won a penalty for Villarreal
UCL

Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

A quick brace from Rodrygo helped Real Madrid qualify for yet another Champions League final

Olympic medallist Kerley jets into Kenya, promises exciting race

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Fred Kerley of Team United States reacts after finishing second in the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INEOS CEO Sir Ratcliffe's Sh650bn bid to buy Chelsea rejected

Sir Jim Ratcliffe with Eliud Kipchoge

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce jets into Kenya

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica competes in the Women's 100m Round 1 on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)