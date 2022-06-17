Super Eagles of Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon took to social media to post about their vacation.
Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey
Osimhen and Simon were both in action for the Super Eagles in their recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Moses was captain and Osimhen was in action as the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a record setting 10-0 victory against minnows São Tomé and Príncipe in Agadir, Morocco.
The two players have since left the Super Eagles fold to enjoy their break from football.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen took to his official Instagram account to post photos on vacation.
Wearing a black hat and trouser with striped shirt, Osimhen posted a caption a jovial caption that said, "One Day You Will Back And Smile But For Now, Dey Look Front Make Motor Nor Jam You.”
Simon on the other hand visited the executive governor of Benue State His Excellency Samuel Ortom.
After featuring in the two AFCON qualifiers, Simon gifted the governor an Authentic Super Eagles jersey.
Simon is an indigene of Benue and the governor urged him to continue being a good ambassador for the state.
The governor added that despite missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup he is looking forward to seeing Simon represent Nigeria at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.
