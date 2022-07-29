Athletes advised to stock up on condoms to avoid monkeypox

Monkeypox which has ravaged European countries and the United States of America can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

As of July 25, the United Kingdom had recorded 2,200 confirmed cases. In a bid to stop the spread, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has started a vaccine rollout to people who could most likely get the disease.

“With a party atmosphere and lots of people visiting the region, it's really important to practise safe sex, to prevent the possible spread of sexually transmitted infections. So, remember to use condoms, and if you've had unprotected sex, get tested for STIs,” UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands health protection consultant Caryn Cox said.

In a bid to prevent an outbreak, the Local Organising Committee brought in Reckitt - the maker of Durex and Dettol as an official partner to supply 100,000 condoms set to be distributed at the athletes’ villages and medical facilities.

“As a UK business with strong roots across the Commonwealth, we're beyond proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year's Games, with confidence, pride and strength, to make it an event to remember.” regional director for Reckitt's health business in the UK and Ireland Nick Sedgwick said.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.