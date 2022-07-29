BIRMINGHAM22

Athletes advised to stock up on condoms to avoid monkeypox

There are a total of 5,054, drawn from 72 nations

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: A Raging bull is seen performing during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Monkeypox is yet to be detected within the borders of Kenya, however, athletes set to take part in the Commonwealth Games have been advised to stock up on as many condoms as they can to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

Monkeypox which has ravaged European countries and the United States of America can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

As of July 25, the United Kingdom had recorded 2,200 confirmed cases. In a bid to stop the spread, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has started a vaccine rollout to people who could most likely get the disease.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
“With a party atmosphere and lots of people visiting the region, it's really important to practise safe sex, to prevent the possible spread of sexually transmitted infections. So, remember to use condoms, and if you've had unprotected sex, get tested for STIs,” UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands health protection consultant Caryn Cox said.

In a bid to prevent an outbreak, the Local Organising Committee brought in Reckitt - the maker of Durex and Dettol as an official partner to supply 100,000 condoms set to be distributed at the athletes’ villages and medical facilities.

“As a UK business with strong roots across the Commonwealth, we're beyond proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year's Games, with confidence, pride and strength, to make it an event to remember.” regional director for Reckitt's health business in the UK and Ireland Nick Sedgwick said.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.

"If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later. The rash may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, or face," stated CDC.

