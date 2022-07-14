Finally after two days of anxiety, sweat and tears, Kenya and Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has secured a visa, allowing him to travel to USA for the World Athletics Championships.
OREGON22
Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa
Omanyala's plane will take-off from JKIA at 6pm
According to numerous reports, Omanyala is set to depart the country today, just a few hours before he is set to take part in his first 100m race in Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
“I can confirm that we have managed to get a 6pm flight for Omanyala and he will arrive just in time for his race,” Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir told Capital Sports.
Omanyala is expected to participate in two 100m events, Preliminary Round and the Heats. The former will take place on Friday at exactly 10:30pm while the latter will be held a few hours later, early Saturday morning at 4:50am.
