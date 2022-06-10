FASU GAMES

Egyptian student passes on at Kasarani Stadium

Cyprian Kimutai
Authorities have withheld the player's name

20-year-old student from Egypt taking part in the ongoing All-Africa University Games collapsed on the court mid-way through a basketball game against United States International University of Africa (USIU) at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena.

According to the authorities, the player, a student of American University of Cairo was immediately rushed to the nearby Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital but unfortunately did not make it.

"During the game, the young man jumped and fell on his back. It is believed he sustained injuries on his head. The paramedics who were around then swung into action, rushed him to Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital where doctors did their best but unfortunately, he died," said Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo.

