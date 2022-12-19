Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

“Yes, my brother Asad has finally left us. We had been at his bedside since he was admitted to the hospital with stab wounds. It is really sad,” Adil told a local daily on Sunday.

Mr Khan had initially been admitted to Nairobi Hospital HDU with injuries in his head, abdomen, and neck.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also had a huge cut on his leg, just above the ankle, and had bled out more than five pints of his blood, according to doctors’ estimations.

Asad's brother said he was found laying in a pool of blood outside his house at Preston Court in Kileleshwa.

According to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the police who visited the scene reported that it appeared disturbed with household goods strewn all over the dining room and a pool of blood on the floor and in the staircase.

While Maxine was with him inside the house during the spat, her lawyers argue that it is wrong to assume that only she could have hurt her partner. They have claimed, too, that Asad injured himself during the fight.

His brother also disclosed that he suspects someone else was present in the house since there were three footsteps in the living room according to the photos of the blood-soaked floor he saw.

It is not yet clear whether the two had company, but police are investigating whether there were accomplices in the house when Asad suffered the injuries. They will also conduct DNA tests of the blood samples.

Maxine’s lawyers have disclosed that she did not leave the house until the police arrived when she gave them full access to the house and told her side of the story.

It is reported that Asad lived with his girlfriend of more than two years and their families knew about the relationship. Mr Asad had been married before, but the relationship did not work out, and later his wife left the country.