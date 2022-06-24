BOXING

'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  boxing

Joshua goes into the fight as the underdog after losing his first clash with Usyk and believes that if he beats Usyk, he will go down as a boxing legend.

Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20
Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

"I feel when I go and beat Usyk, I will get the credit I deserve again, and I'll get the admiration for being a true boxing legend.

Recommended articles

“I fought for the heavyweight championship in my 16th fight; I felt like it's overlooked. Now, it's all about, 'oh, he's not good enough anyway,' so that's the motivation to prove I'm good enough," Joshua told ESPN.

Anthony Joshua has lost two of his last five fights
Anthony Joshua has lost two of his last five fights Twitter

Reflecting on his loss to Usyk, Joshua is unbothered by the first result and feels that he has made the necessary improvements he needs to topple Usyk in Jeddah.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

Osimhen saved Lille from bankruptcy - Former President fights back over fraud allegations

"I feel my training approach changes because I knew where I wasn't good enough, you know, areas where I was exposed.I've got a third chance to become heavyweight champion of the world. I'm not going to go in there thinking it's going to be easy.

Reports from Oleksandr Usyk's camp suggest that the fighter is in top shape
Reports from Oleksandr Usyk's camp suggest that the fighter is in top shape Twitter

"I will address the weaknesses, and then I'll make sure I get it right and become champion again. I think it's a task that's possible," Joshua said.

Usyk has not been nearly as outspoken as his British foe, but AJ would know better than to underestimate his eastern European counterpart again.

Usyk will also be aware that the last time Joshua fought a rematch in the Jeddah Superdome, he would reclaim his lost belts from Andy Ruiz Jr, who had defeated him in 2019.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

    'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

  • Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year

    Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

  • Anthony Joshua

    'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Recommended articles

'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

Chelsea with Lukaku or Manchester United with Pogba - which Italian scam was bigger?

Chelsea with Lukaku or Manchester United with Pogba - which Italian scam was bigger?

Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Kenya Airways joins WRC Safari Rally as official travel partner for M-Sport Ford team

Kenya Airways joins WRC Safari Rally as official travel partner for M-Sport Ford team

Trending

"He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Cryptocurrency platform Binance has announced a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo
PREMIER LEAGUE

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

Rome;u Lukaku is another Chelsea number 9 on his way out of the club

'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Khabib would easily stop Israel Adesanya
MMA

5 of the most dangerous UFC fighters ever

MMA is not a sport for the weak

'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

The Last Stylebender is uninterested with a fight with Bobby Knuckles

Zinedine Zidane tips Real Madrid striker Benzema to win Ballon d'Or race

Zinedine Zidane believes Karim Benzema will win the Ballon D'Or this year
BUNDESLIGA

Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich continue to treat Sadio Mane as a king by adorning their elegant stadium in his name.