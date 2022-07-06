Corporate Masters attracts over 250 golfers including VVIPs

Cyprian Kimutai
The event was attended by diplomats, expatriates and entrepreneurs

Draganah Omwange (right), Brand Manager, Scotch Whiskies at Pernod Ricard receives the Runners up trophy on behalf of The Glenlivet Team from Michael Nganga (left), the Managing Director for Corporate Masters.
Draganah Omwange (right), Brand Manager, Scotch Whiskies at Pernod Ricard receives the Runners up trophy on behalf of The Glenlivet Team from Michael Nganga (left), the Managing Director for Corporate Masters.

The Corporate Masters 7th Event was held at Muthaiga Golf Club on July 2, 2022. This was the second event of 2022, the first taking place at Thika Greens Golf Resort on March 26, 2022.

The event targets High Net worth Individuals, Top Management in the organizations, Diplomats, Expatriates and Entrepreneurs.

The Glenlivet whisky from Pernod Ricard was the title sponsors of the event. Other sponsors were Inchcape Kenya, the official dealers of Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and BMW Motorrad, Mutara Luxury Camp, Betlion, Bripals Communication Limited and Golfsasa.

The event attracted over 250 golfers, drawn from Muthaiga Golf Club membership, Corporate Teams, invited Diplomats and Professional Golfers.

The event combines a corporate challenge and an individual category award. Teams drawn from various Corporates compete for the bragging rights as they network for business. The event has seen over 25 brands participate in the last one year.

Betlion was the corporate winner with 34 points. The Glenlivet and BMW coming in second and third positions respectively.

The individual category was won by Fred Makala playing off HC 28 with 42 points. He was awarded two nights for two at Mutara Camp in Laikipia. The next event will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 1, 2022.

