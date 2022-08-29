Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Kangangi has been described as a captain and real leader

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
The cycling community across the globe has expressed their shock following the death of one of Kenya's best cyclists Suleiman Kangangi.

The 33-year-old passed away on August 27, following a high speed crash during the Overland gravel race in Vermont, United States of America.

According to the organisers, the event is a purely 95km long dirt race which features 2,134m of climbing. About 900 cyclists were competing on that day.

Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome was one of the first elite cyclists to react to the news. The four-time Tour de France champion paid tribute to Kangangi, describing the Kangangi's death as “heartbreaking”.

Sule Kangangi, was racing for Team Amani when he died.
Australian professional road racing cyclist and mountain biker Lachlan Morton described Kangangi as one of the best in the world. “Cycling has lost one of its best yesterday. The world lost one of its best. I’m lost for words. We’re all going to miss you.”

Ansel Dickey, owner of Vermont Overland expressed his condolences to the family of the late as well as his friends and teammates at Team Amani.

"He was a kind friend and an inspiring and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya who are mourning his loss today,” stated Dickey.

AL-MUZAHMIYA, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 07: Start / Suleiman Kangangi of Kenya and Team Bike AID / during the 1st Saudi Tour 2020, Stage 4 a 137km stage from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiya King Saud University / #SaudiTour / on February 07, 2020 in Al-Muzahmiya, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
It was Kangangi's team, however that seemingly paid the best tribute to a fallen hero. Team Amani is formed of riders from Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

As part of the team, Kangangi finished third in the 2017 Tour du Rwanda, before transitioning into gravel racing. The team described him as a captain, friend and brother.

“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband, and son. Gaping holes are left when giant’s fall. Sule was a giant. Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream.”

  The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi

