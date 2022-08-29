Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

The 33-year-old passed away on August 27, following a high speed crash during the Overland gravel race in Vermont, United States of America.

According to the organisers, the event is a purely 95km long dirt race which features 2,134m of climbing. About 900 cyclists were competing on that day.

Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome was one of the first elite cyclists to react to the news. The four-time Tour de France champion paid tribute to Kangangi, describing the Kangangi's death as “heartbreaking”.

Australian professional road racing cyclist and mountain biker Lachlan Morton described Kangangi as one of the best in the world. “Cycling has lost one of its best yesterday. The world lost one of its best. I’m lost for words. We’re all going to miss you.”

Ansel Dickey, owner of Vermont Overland expressed his condolences to the family of the late as well as his friends and teammates at Team Amani.

"He was a kind friend and an inspiring and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya who are mourning his loss today,” stated Dickey.

It was Kangangi's team, however that seemingly paid the best tribute to a fallen hero. Team Amani is formed of riders from Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

As part of the team, Kangangi finished third in the 2017 Tour du Rwanda, before transitioning into gravel racing. The team described him as a captain, friend and brother.