Limited edition D-MAX truck designed for Kipchoge unveiled in Nairobi [Photos]

Following his recent success at the Berlin Marathon, Isuzu Kenya hosted a celebration in honour of their official brand ambassador where details of the upcoming D-Max were shared.

Dubbed the 'I:59 Special', the new Isuzu model will be available for buyers in 2023 with Kipchoge set to own the first of the limited edition collection.

Isuzu is yet to disclose some of the specific features introduced for the 1:59 Special double-cab as well as how many vehicles will be produced for the line.

“This partnership will cement a five-year-old partnership and open new exciting, meaningful ways to engage our customers. This is to honour Eliud in a great way for what he achieved with the INEOS 1:59 run.

"Part of the proceeds will go towards the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which plays a role in promoting and nurturing young talent, especially in Kaptagat, where Kipchoge trains,” said Rita Kavashe who is the Isuzu East Africa General Manager.

Kipchoge on his part thanked Isuzu for being part of his career stating that they have helped him achieve a lot through their partnership.

“Isuzu is my third leg. They are part of my systems that have helped me walk this journey. Isuzu as a sponsor is one of my teammates to help me towards success. The other corporate world should follow what Isuzu is doing to promote sports. Sport is life.

“They have been with me and I want to thank them for their support and you can see what has happened for the last five years,” Kipchoge stated.

Eliud Kipchoge became the first man ever to complete a marathon in under two hours in a race that was specially organized by British multinational chemicals company INEOS. He completed the race at 1:59:40.