Limited edition D-MAX truck designed for Kipchoge unveiled in Nairobi [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu
Eliud Kipchoge will own the first '1:59 Special' D-MAX truck to be released in 2023

The 48th BMW Berlin Marathon proved to be one for the history books as ideal conditions saw remarkable records set in the women's and men's events. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the 26.2-mile distance in an incredible 2:01:09 hours to post a world record on September 25, 2022.
Decorated marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge on Tuesday unveiled a mockup of a new ISUZU D-MAX truck designed in honour of his unbeaten October 2019 record.

Following his recent success at the Berlin Marathon, Isuzu Kenya hosted a celebration in honour of their official brand ambassador where details of the upcoming D-Max were shared.

Dubbed the 'I:59 Special', the new Isuzu model will be available for buyers in 2023 with Kipchoge set to own the first of the limited edition collection.

Isuzu is yet to disclose some of the specific features introduced for the 1:59 Special double-cab as well as how many vehicles will be produced for the line.

Eliud Kipchoge signs the new model of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition during it's unveiling.
Eliud Kipchoge signs the new model of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition during it's unveiling. AFP

“This partnership will cement a five-year-old partnership and open new exciting, meaningful ways to engage our customers. This is to honour Eliud in a great way for what he achieved with the INEOS 1:59 run.

"Part of the proceeds will go towards the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which plays a role in promoting and nurturing young talent, especially in Kaptagat, where Kipchoge trains,” said Rita Kavashe who is the Isuzu East Africa General Manager.

Kipchoge on his part thanked Isuzu for being part of his career stating that they have helped him achieve a lot through their partnership.

“Isuzu is my third leg. They are part of my systems that have helped me walk this journey. Isuzu as a sponsor is one of my teammates to help me towards success. The other corporate world should follow what Isuzu is doing to promote sports. Sport is life.

“They have been with me and I want to thank them for their support and you can see what has happened for the last five years,” Kipchoge stated.

Eliud Kipchoge's grand entry during the unveiling of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition Unveiling.
Eliud Kipchoge's grand entry during the unveiling of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition Unveiling. AFP
Eliud Kipchoge with ISUZU EA Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi and ISUZE EA MD Rita Kavashe during the official unveiling of '1:59 Special' D-MAX truck developed in honour of Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 world record
Eliud Kipchoge with ISUZU EA Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi and ISUZE EA MD Rita Kavashe during the official unveiling of '1:59 Special' D-MAX truck developed in honour of Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 world record Pulse Live Kenya
Eliud Kipchoge looks on during the the unveiling of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition on October 11, 2022.
Eliud Kipchoge looks on during the the unveiling of the Isuzu 1:59 D-Max Limited Edition on October 11, 2022. AFP

Eliud Kipchoge became the first man ever to complete a marathon in under two hours in a race that was specially organized by British multinational chemicals company INEOS. He completed the race at 1:59:40.

Rita Kavashe signs on the new model on October 11, 2022.
Rita Kavashe signs on the new model on October 11, 2022. AFP
