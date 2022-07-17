Omanyala’s statement after bowing out of World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Omanyala defied all odds after a visa delay that saw him touch down just hours to the race but still swept to the semis after coming third in his heat, crossing the tape in 10.10seconds.

Despite not having adequate time to prepare for the race and the jetlag as a result of the long flight, Omanyala was once again on the track on Sunday morning, battling it out for a place in the finals. It was however not a good day in office for the sprint sensation after he crossed the finish line in 10:14 seconds during the race that took place early Sunday, July 17.

He was fifth in the race that saw Oblique Seville of Jamaica who clocked (9:30) win, followed by Marvin Bracy (9:93), Aaron Brown (10:06) and Favour Oghene of Nigeria (10:12).

The results did not impress the sprint sensation who promised a comeback when he takes to the track next time.

Omanyala said.

AFP

Aware of the challenges that saw him arrive in the USA with just three hours to the race, Kenyans rallied behind Omanyala and congratulated him for doing the country proud even as they urged government agencies to get to the bottom of the visa saga.