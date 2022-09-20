3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

The FIA on Tuesday announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season. Here are some of the biggest talking points.

The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season
The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season

Following the approval of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), the FIA has released the official calendar for the 2023 Formula One (F1) season.

The announcement has met a fair amount of applause as well as criticism. While some fans are happy to see a return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, others are concerned about the physical demands so many races could have on drivers.

With various conversations taking up the media space, here are three of the biggest talking points from the 2023 F1 Calendar:

The most noticeable feature from the announcement is the addition of two new races. This will take the number of races on the calendar to 24 for the first time in the history of the sport.

Speaking after the announcement, the FIA president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, stated that the additional races are proof of the growing popularity of the sport and he remains optimistic that it is a move in a positive direction.

Many fans have raised concerns about driver welfare as they feel drivers will be pushed to their limits, especially when considering travel fatigue.

Despite the additional race slots and the clamouring of an expectant fanbase, 2023 will not feature a Grand Prix on the African Continent.

Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about the need for the franchise to make a return to the second most populous continent and even went on an African tour during the Summer break visiting countries like Kenya and Rwanda.

Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya
Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Fans were hopeful when news broke a few months ago that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali travelled to South Africa to discuss a possible return to the Kyalami circuit.

But with Tuesday’s announcement, it is clear that the we all must a bit longer to see F1 make a return for the first time since 1993.

While fans will have to wait to see the return of the Kyalami (South Africa) and Hockenheimring (German) races, Formula One has confirmed the return of the Caesars Palace circuit for the first time since 1982.

Speaking in March of 2022, Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, the organizer of the Las Vegas race, believes it is a welcomed event as the glitz and razzmatazz associated with Las vegas is ideal for a sport like Formula One.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” Maffei told reporters upon the announcement of the race.

The Caesars Palace Grand Prix is set to become the third American venue on the calendar and is a testament to the growing popularity of Formula One in a country where NASCAR remains a crowd favourite.

Pending any unforeseen changes, here is the 2023 F1 calendar:

  • 5 March - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
  • 19 March - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
  • 2 April - Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park
  • 16 April - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
  • 30 April - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
  • 7 May - Miami Grand Prix, Miami
  • 21 May - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
  • 28 May - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
  • 4 June - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
  • 18 June - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
  • 2 July - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
  • 9 July - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
  • 23 July - Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring
  • 30 July - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
  • 27 August - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
  • 3 September - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
  • 17 September - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
  • 24 September - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
  • 8 October - Qatar Grand Prix, Losail
  • 22 October - United States Grand Prix, Austin
  • 29 October - Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
  • 5 November - Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos
  • 18 November - Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
  • 26 November - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Topics:
