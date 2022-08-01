Fernando Alonso dumps Alpine for Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel retirement

The former Red Bull driver Vettel, won four successive world titles between 2010 and 2013.

Last week, the 35-year-old German announced he would be retiring at the end of the current 2022 season ahead of last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The veteran driver cited his role as a parent and a husband as his main reasons for halting his motor racing career, as well as his interest in striving to combat climate change.

Following Vettel's announcement, Aston Martin now certainly have a vacancy and the British outfit have now moved for another racing icon in Fernando Alonso.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, will team up with Aston Martin once the season ends, leaving his current team Alpine after just two years with the French outfit.

Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin in 2023

Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine last season after a two-year absence from the sport. His contract was due for renewal at the end of the season.

However, rumours have continued to cloud his future since his return, and Alonso has now abandoned ship to Aston Martin.

Relishing the chance to work with the British outfit next season, Alonso said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” as per The Mirror.

Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll moved quickly to secure the services of Alonso after Vettel told the team of his decision to retire last week.

Alonso will also drive alongside Lance Stroll, who has been with them since 2019.

“I have known [owner Lawrence Stroll] and [driver Lance Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One."

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.” Alonso added.

Fernando Alonso has impressed since returning to the racing tracks and even clinched a podium at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix.