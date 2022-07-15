'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  formula1

Mercedes driver George Russell has spoken about his two-year stay with British manufacturers Williams. Russell made his Formula One (F1) debut in 2019, achieving his only podium finish in the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix.

George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes
George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes

Reflecting on his time with the historic British car manufacturers, Russell revealed that both parties understood that his stay was only temporary as he looked to take Williams back to the pinnacle of the sport. “We all sort of agreed that three years was a good period, fighting for points, maybe for podiums,” Russell said.

Recommended articles

In September 2017, Russell, who had already driven in the Mercedes Junior driver programme and even stood in for Sir Lewis Hamilton in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, was announced as Valtteri Bottas’ replacement ahead of the current 2022 season. Despite driving a struggling car, the British driver revealed that the nature of his contract made it difficult for him to leave sooner.

Also Read: Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

“In hindsight, three years driving on my own at the back of the grid was too long. But, unfortunately, Claire [Williams, former Deputy Team Principal] did quite a good job at the contract negotiations, and there was sort of no way out.” Russell said.

Since joining the Silver Arrows, Russell has become somewhat of a driving sensation in the Mercedes W13. Having recorded three podium finishes and a top-five finish in every race except the British Grand Prix, where he was involved in a ghastly crash with Zhou Guanyu.

Russell admitted that the timing of his move to Mercedes could not have been better, as it has coincided with a rare dip in form by legendary driver Sir lewis Hamilton.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton enjoy a unique chemistry on and off the grid
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton enjoy a unique chemistry on and off the grid Twitter/TeamAMG

“I think joining Mercedes last year or even in 2020 would've been incredibly tough because going up against Lewis when that car has evolved to suit his style of driving over so many years, that was his baby as such.

“Whereas now it's a fresh sheet of paper for everybody, everybody is starting from scratch, and this was probably the right time,” Russell said.

George Russell currently sits fifth on the drivers' rankings and would hope to continue his form when F1 returns with the French GP on July 24.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes

    'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

  • Lewis Hamilton

    Most memorable Lewis Hamilton victories at Silverstone

  • Lando Norris has revealed that he has been subjected to online abuse

    Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

Recommended articles

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Enyimba feature amongst the most successful African football clubs of all time
COMMENT

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket
PREMIER LEAGUE

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

Most of the Manchester United only got to know Tyrell Malacia after his imminent move to the theatre of dreams from Feyenoord
OREGON22

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)