'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

Following the new regulation changes to the sport, F1 cars are now lower than ever. The idea behind this is to reduce drag and increase vehicle aerodynamics, but it has led to the unfortunate case of porpoising.

Porpoising is a phenomenon faced by F1 drivers where the car repeatedly bounces, especially when approaching or at top speed. It makes the vehicle more difficult to control, and many drivers, notably Sir Lewis Hamilton, have been vocal about this issue.

With both of his racers currently occupying the top spots on the drivers' standings, Red Bull chief Christian Horner does not share the same sentiments about Porpoising.

The Briton acknowledges that it is a challenge but believes that the affected teams should sort it out with their mechanics.

“If it was a genuine safety concern across the whole grid then it’s something that should be looked at. But if it’s only affecting isolated people or teams, then that’s something that the team should potentially deal with." Horner said ahead of the Baku Grand Prix last week.

Horner went further to suggest that it is a tactic to change the new rules, and team directors encourage drivers to complain as often as possible.

"I’d tell them [Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez] to bitch as much as they could over the radio and make as big an issue out of it as they possibly could. It’s part of the game. It’s like somebody [diving] in a penalty box.” he said.

In his first season with the Silver Arrows, British driver George Russell has exceeded expectations as many believed he would be in the shadow cast by Sir Lewis Hamilton. Despite driving the same W13 that Hamilton has complained about, Russell currently sits two places and 37 points above Sir Lewis.

Following Horner’s comments, a displeased Russell stated that the comments by the Red Bull boss were baseless as most drivers have struggled with their cars this season.

"No one is saying this to try and gain any advantage, you've got the Ferrari drivers, and even Max [Verstappen] saying how tough it is,” Russell said.

With Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitting that his team might be out of the title chase this season, Russell and Hamilton remain elite drivers capable of eye-catching performances anytime they take to the track.

Despite the struggles, Russell chooses to remain optimistic, hoping that the Mercedes team will soon have the situation under control.

"There are not going to be any short-term changes, but there are conversations ongoing about the long-term future these regulations hold.

"Let's see, we have got a lot of brilliant engineers and intelligent people in the sport, and I'm sure they'll find a solution," Russell said.