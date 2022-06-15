F1

'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  formula1

Mercedes driver George Russell has snapped back at Red Bull chief Christian Horner following his comments about drivers making exaggerated complaints about the difficulties faced with porpoising.

George Russell believes Red Bull chief Chris Horner is wrong
George Russell believes Red Bull chief Chris Horner is wrong
Recommended articles

Following the new regulation changes to the sport, F1 cars are now lower than ever. The idea behind this is to reduce drag and increase vehicle aerodynamics, but it has led to the unfortunate case of porpoising.

Porpoising makes the car more difficult to control while also affecting the driver's comfort
Porpoising makes the car more difficult to control while also affecting the driver's comfort Motorsport Weekly

Porpoising is a phenomenon faced by F1 drivers where the car repeatedly bounces, especially when approaching or at top speed. It makes the vehicle more difficult to control, and many drivers, notably Sir Lewis Hamilton, have been vocal about this issue.

With both of his racers currently occupying the top spots on the drivers' standings, Red Bull chief Christian Horner does not share the same sentiments about Porpoising.

Sergio Perez (L) and Max Verstappen occupy 2nd and 1st positions respectively on the drivers' standings
Sergio Perez (L) and Max Verstappen occupy 2nd and 1st positions respectively on the drivers' standings Imago

The Briton acknowledges that it is a challenge but believes that the affected teams should sort it out with their mechanics.

“If it was a genuine safety concern across the whole grid then it’s something that should be looked at. But if it’s only affecting isolated people or teams, then that’s something that the team should potentially deal with." Horner said ahead of the Baku Grand Prix last week.

Horner went further to suggest that it is a tactic to change the new rules, and team directors encourage drivers to complain as often as possible.

"I’d tell them [Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez] to bitch as much as they could over the radio and make as big an issue out of it as they possibly could. It’s part of the game. It’s like somebody [diving] in a penalty box.” he said.

In his first season with the Silver Arrows, British driver George Russell has exceeded expectations as many believed he would be in the shadow cast by Sir Lewis Hamilton. Despite driving the same W13 that Hamilton has complained about, Russell currently sits two places and 37 points above Sir Lewis.

With three podium finishes so far, George Russell sits in fourth on the drivers' standings
With three podium finishes so far, George Russell sits in fourth on the drivers' standings Twitter

Following Horner’s comments, a displeased Russell stated that the comments by the Red Bull boss were baseless as most drivers have struggled with their cars this season.

"No one is saying this to try and gain any advantage, you've got the Ferrari drivers, and even Max [Verstappen] saying how tough it is,” Russell said.

With Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitting that his team might be out of the title chase this season, Russell and Hamilton remain elite drivers capable of eye-catching performances anytime they take to the track.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with Red Bull racing chief Christian Horner
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with Red Bull racing chief Christian Horner Twitter/Motorsport.com

Despite the struggles, Russell chooses to remain optimistic, hoping that the Mercedes team will soon have the situation under control.

"There are not going to be any short-term changes, but there are conversations ongoing about the long-term future these regulations hold.

"Let's see, we have got a lot of brilliant engineers and intelligent people in the sport, and I'm sure they'll find a solution," Russell said.

F1 returns on June 19 with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • George Russell believes Red Bull chief Chris Horner is wrong

    'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

  • Audi and Porsche could feature on F1 tracks as soon as 2026

    Audi and Porsche set to make 2026 debut

  • Charles Leclerc visibly unhappy after finishing sixth at Imola

    Championship leader Leclerc promises to learn from Imola mistakes

Recommended articles

Barcelona set to hijack Kounde move to Chelsea

Barcelona set to hijack Kounde move to Chelsea

'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Let us give President Kenyatta a big sendoff - CS Amina tells rally drivers

Let us give President Kenyatta a big sendoff - CS Amina tells rally drivers

Kompany eyes Manchester City player, explains why he returned to England

Kompany eyes Manchester City player, explains why he returned to England

Trending

SAFARI RALLY

Safari Rally lovers warned ahead of showdown in Naivasha

McRae Kimathi steers his Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 with Kenyan co-driver Mwangi Kioni during the SS18 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
SCOOP

'I'm happy with what I've done in my career'- Gareth Bale reflects on his tough time at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid with five Champions League medals and no regrets
TENNIS

Serena Williams teases unexpected return to action following Instagram message

UFC

'He's a tough guy'- Former champion wants undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns
SCOOP

'He’s a great champion'- Dusan Vlahovic looks to emulate Tennis great Djokovic

Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic is looking to emulate Tennis great Novak Djokovic
eSPORTS

Excitement galore as Safari Rally to feature in video game

Kenya will play host to the 10th round of the eSports WRC Championship from 17-20 June as the race for final spots heats up.
LA LIGA

Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Club Legend Dani Alves Have Been Asked To Leave Barcelona This Summer
NBA FINALS

Andrew Wiggins erupts for 26 points as Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to take Game 5

Andrew Wiggins erupts for 26 points as Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to take Game 5