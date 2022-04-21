'I don't want to look at the others'- Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to remain focused after impressive start

"I don't want to look too much at the others. By focusing on ourselves we found much more value than just focusing on the others, and I think this is the approach I want to keep this year." Leclerc said.

During the Australian Grand Prix, Leclerc led from the green light to the checkered flag, winning his first ever F1 Grand Slam. He explained that although Ferrari led the pack in the opening races, the legendary Italian manufacturers expected to struggle.

"We have a pretty strong car overall, but looking back at the first three races, we expected to be slower than we actually were," Leclerc said.

When asked about his chances of extending his lead this weekend, the Monegasque driver chose to remain realistic rather than optimistic.

"We need to remain cautious. It is difficult to predict if one team will have the upper hand. There's also the rain this weekend, which is something we've been struggling within the past.

"It's going to be very important tomorrow to adapt to these conditions as quickly as possible and be in the right window from the start," Leclerc said.