Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

Niyi Iyanda
McLaren driver Lando Norris has spoken out about being a target for cyber bullies.

Lando Norris has revealed that he has been subjected to online abuse

22-year-old racing sensation Lando Norris has revealed that he has been subjected to online bullying. The former rookie of the year even claims to have received several death threats, something he said is regular amongst drivers.

"I get death threats now and then, most people do. Not enough gets done and it is tough. A lot of the comments are to do with my driving and accusations that different drivers get treated differently.

Just because I’m British and driving in a British team, everyone thinks there’s a bias for that. Then there are things I’ll say on the team’s radio where I always sound like I’m complaining, which I hate.

I’m just asking a normal question but because you’re breathing a bit quicker, it always comes across sounding like I’m complaining. Norris said to The Sun.

Norris finished 3rd at the Imola Grand Prix Imago

Norris is convinced that too little is being done about this issue, as he has made several reports that all failed to deliver results. "Not enough gets done. I report the things I see but there are so many, I don't have time to go through them all." Norris said.

Norris is currently in the seventh position on the driver's standings, behind Max Verstappen but ahead of his Mclaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

He will look to add to his six podium finishes when Formula One returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, a home race for the young McLaren driver.

.

Niyi Iyanda

