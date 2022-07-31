F1

Max Verstappen edges Hamilton to win Hungarian Grand Prix

David Ben
Formula One champion Max Verstappen, cruised to his 8th win of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting from 10th position.

World champion Max Verstappen took advantage of another Ferrari slip-up at the finals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The Red Bull driver has now increased his lead in this year's title race with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Just a week after his victory at the French Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Dutchman grabbed another in Hungary from 10th on the grid to finish 7.8 seconds clear of Mercedes drivers Sir. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Verstappen's win lifted him 80 points clear in the championship as nearest rival Charles Leclerc, was surprisingly given hard compound tyres when he appeared to be the fastest driver on the day.

Leclerc eventually ended up finishing sixth, behind Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

It was a crushing disappointment for Leclerc and Ferrari after their recent resurgence as Verstappen recorded his eighth win of the season and the 28th win of his racing career.

Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and his Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon and retirement-bound four-time champion and Aston Martin driver, Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull Racing racked up 431 points to maintain their lead in this season's Constructor Standings.

Meanwhile, Ferrari are second with 334 points while Mercedes are third with 304 points.

The next Grand Prix is slated to take place in Belgium on August, 28.

