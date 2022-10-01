F1

'What the f***?' - 'Enraged' Verstappen to start in P8 ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  formula1

Max Verstappen was furious during Saturday's Qualifying race for Singapore GP, after a fuel issue forced placed the world championship leader in P8 ahead of Sunday's final race.

Max Verstappen could become world champion at this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix or not.
Max Verstappen could become world champion at this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix or not.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix with Max Verstappen set to start in eighth ahead of the race on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

In drying conditions, Verstappen, who looks forward to securing back-to-back titles with a win in Singapore, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.

However, the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap after a fuel issue, forcing him to start Sunday's race further than he would have wanted.

"I don't get it, mate,", "What the f*** is this about?" a furious Verstappen was heard saying on the team's radio via Evening Standard.

Max Verstappen is unhappy with his pole at the grid ahead of Sunday's Singapore GP
Max Verstappen is unhappy with his pole at the grid ahead of Sunday's Singapore GP omnisports
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won pole position ahead of the Singapore GP
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won pole position ahead of the Singapore GP AFP

According to reports, Verstappen was told to stop because he would have been short of the required one litre of fuel, allowing his teammate Sergio Perez to instead claim second place, with Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen has a chance to be crowned World champion in Singapore for the second year in a row if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari's Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver currently holds a 116-point lead, and faces an improbable task of taking the championship under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit given his starting position on Sunday.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen AFP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, missed out on pole by just 0.054 seconds but the seven-time world champion is set to face further action from the stewards for taking part in qualifying with his nose stud in.

The 37-year-old Brit was seen wearing the offending item of jewellery during practice and was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton will start in third pole ahead of Sunday's Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton will start in third pole ahead of Sunday's Singapore GP AFP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Alpine driver Fernando Alonso while Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren.

However, it was quite a tough qualifying race on Saturday for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell after he was eliminated from Q2.

The Englishman has been impressive for Mercedes so far this season, finishing in the top five at every race he has completed.

But Russell could struggle to keep that impressive record intact after qualifying only 11th ahead of Sunday's race.

  1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
  2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)
  3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
  4. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
  5. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)
  6. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
  7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)
  8. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
  9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas)
  10. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri)
  11. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)
  12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
  13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas)
  14. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin)
  15. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)
  16. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)
  17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)
  18. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)
  19. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)
  20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Max Verstappen could become world champion at this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix or not.

    'What the f***?' - 'Enraged' Verstappen to start in P8 ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

  • The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season

    3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen is victorious in Monza

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Recommended articles

'Out of this world' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe lift PSG to win over Nice

'Out of this world' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe lift PSG to win over Nice

Klopp laments another poor Liverpool start in their draw with Brighton

Klopp laments another poor Liverpool start in their draw with Brighton

'What the f***?' - 'Enraged' Verstappen to start in P8 ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

'What the f***?' - 'Enraged' Verstappen to start in P8 ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Reactions as Chelsea dig deep to overcome Crystal Palace

Reactions as Chelsea dig deep to overcome Crystal Palace

'Just like Arshavin' - Trossard scores 3 as Brighton pile pressure on Klopp, Liverpool with 3-3 draw at Anfield

'Just like Arshavin' - Trossard scores 3 as Brighton pile pressure on Klopp, Liverpool with 3-3 draw at Anfield

'In Arteta we Trust' - Reactions as Arsenal crush Spurs in London Derby

'In Arteta we Trust' - Reactions as Arsenal crush Spurs in London Derby

Trending

Meet Ronaldo's ex Bodybuilder girlfriend who has undergone surgery to restore her vriginity

Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement
SUPER EAGLES

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

North London Derby combined XI

North London Derby: Who makes up an Arsenal/Tottenham combined XI?

Manchester Derby combined XI

Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0
BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

An aerial picture of the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club
LEICESTER

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17 2022

Antonio Conte "unhappy" with the Juventus links