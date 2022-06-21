F1

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  formula1

Newcomer George Russell and Sir Lewis Hamilton have both been vocal about the porpoising issues they have faced during the season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved

The consistent Russell has finished in the top five in every race this season, but Hamilton has struggled with the bounce of his car. At some point, the seven-time champion ruled himself out of contention for the championship.

Recommended articles
Sir Lewis Hamilton was at some point in the campaign disillusioned with the sport
Sir Lewis Hamilton was at some point in the campaign disillusioned with the sport Google

Speaking after the Canadian Grand Prix, Wolff confidently said that his team has considered and implemented necessary changes required to make the issue a problem of the past.

"I think in a way we have dissected what we define as porpoising or bouncing, and it is that the porpoising, which is the aerodynamic movement of the car, I think that's solved, and we got on top of this around Barcelona," Wolff said in Montreal.

Also Read: How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

#PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

During the Baku Grand Prix, Sir Lewis Hamilton complained seriously about a sharp pain in his lower back after the qualifying rounds and the main race. This led to Wolff suggesting a different theory as to why drivers have been suffering from Porpoising.

Hamilton had to be assisted out of his W13 after the Baku GP
Hamilton had to be assisted out of his W13 after the Baku GP Twitter

The German stated that it is beyond just the cars, as some of the tracks have been to blame as well. "It is more than the ride of the cars is really what causes the comments of the drivers. The cars are simply all too stiff.

"The kerb ride is bad, the bumping ride is bad, and I would say that now, with dissecting this problem, you can tackle it better," Wolff said.

After what can only be described as a successful outing in Montreal over the weekend, Wolff revealed that his team has solved the problem of Porpoising but cars bouncing is not something they can control.

“You look at the two leading cars and the Alpines, and you see that they are bouncing off the kerb in a very hard way. The drivers complained about the stiffness of the car, and we need to look at how we can reduce the impact.

Porpoising makes the car more difficult to control while also affecting the driver's comfort
Porpoising makes the car more difficult to control while also affecting the driver's comfort Motorsport Weekly

"And of course, the smoother the track, the better. The lower the kerbs, the less we see this phenomenon."

Despite a disappointing start to the season, The Silver Arrows have started to build momentum at just the right moment, with Sir Hamilton and George Russell finishing in the top five for the first time since Bahrain.

With a home race for both drivers at Silverstone up next on the F1 calendar, Mercedes might still have something to celebrate at the end of the season.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved

    Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

  • Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal

    Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

  • Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP

    'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Recommended articles

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

'Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away'- UFC star thinks Oliveira could stop legendary fighter

'Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away'- UFC star thinks Oliveira could stop legendary fighter

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

Trending

TRANSFERS

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

empty
SPORTS GIST

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos
TRANSFERS

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

Samuel-Etoo has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud
TRANSFERS

Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

L-R: Sebastien Haller, Ilaix Moriba and Lisandro Martinez.
F1

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal
UFC

'Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away'- UFC star thinks Oliveira could stop legendary fighter

Sean O'Malley believes Charles Olivier can defeat Khabib
F1

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP