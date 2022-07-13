Gary Antuanne Russell: A dynasty in progress of an iconic boxing family

Russell represented the United States in the 2016 Olympics and is the brother of current WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. He and his five brothers were named Gary after their father Gary Russell, who sadly passed away earlier this year. However, Russell Sr. has left behind a family of warriors who’ll fight on in his memory, and it was Gary Antuanne Russell who joined his brother Gary Russell Jr. in adding gold to the families’ accolades.

Russell boasts a 15-0 record with fifteen consecutive knockouts/TKOs, but the 26-year-old from Maryland has only touched the surface of his accomplishments. With the recent passing of his older brother and father, his passion to be the best is stronger than ever.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago, May 2021

On his path towards championship glory, the step-up in competition level made critics believe Russell’s knockout record was going to arrive at a screeching halt sooner or later.

But during his title-eliminating bout versus Puerto Rican slugger Jovanie Santiago, once again, Russell left his opponent unable to continue as referee Sharon Sands stopped the contest in the sixth round, following the advice of Santiago’s corner team.

“The objective is to get the man out as soon as possible and come out unscathed,” Russell said. “I want to say that Santiago was a class-A opponent. A lot of people think he beat Adrien Broner. I want Adrien Boner now.”

As his older brother and WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell Jr worked his corner, Gary Antuanne dominated the fight from the opening round. From his southpaw stance, Gary dictated the pace with his straight left, almost giving Santiago whiplash at the force his jabs penetrated the Puerto Rican’s head.

The second, third, and fourth rounds didn’t alter much, but a damaging blow to the rib cage followed by a right hook left Santiago on one knee. While he made it out of the round, the onslaught would soon continue.

“The importance to me is to execute round-by-round, and round-by-round, I was executing more and more. My father told me to go to the body, right hook upstairs. He was open to that,” Russell said.

Russell showed another glimpse of greatness when maintaining his cardio beyond the fourth round, the first time he’d surpassed this time frame during his professional career. The product of Capital Heights, Maryland, beat Santiago some more in the sixth before the referee called the fight.

“It’s definitely important to me to perform, so I’m not just known as Gary Russell’s younger brother,” Russell commented. “I come from an excellent background of fighters. We’re building a dynasty.”

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, February 2022

The vacant WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title was up for grabs, and for the first time in his short career, Russell was one win away from obtaining championship gold at a pro level.

Before the fight, Russell spoke with eerily confidence; reading back on his comments gives me goosebumps, especially when you watch his performance in the ring versus Postol.

“The world will see the best version of me, honestly speaking. This is what I’m ordained to do because boxing is now something that I want to do, not something that I have to do,” Russell said. “I always wanted to box; my reasons behind it are different. When I was younger, my motivation was to keep a smile on my family’s faces.

“When I saw (Gary Russell Jr.) do it, I wanted to do it. Every time he did it, my mom and my family were happy. It was a sport instead of a lifestyle then. And now, it’s a lifestyle of excellence. There is a deeper value to boxing. I see how greatness in the ring can change a life. Success is presented differently to me.”

With the recent widespread legalization of sports betting in America, bettors throughout the United States flocked to their bookmaker, hoping to get in on the action. As a significant -700 betting favorite, legal wagering on boxing at Caesars MD was the go-to for hometown fans supporting their beloved local fighter.

Postol was placed with a +700 price tag, and in hindsight, those odds were giving him more respect than he deserved.

Both fighters traded shots early in the bout, but the power and preciseness of Russell’s punches were evidently the difference-maker. Postol never stopped firing, but Russell would return with more damaging blows.

As the 10th and final round approached, Russell was seemingly heading towards the first decision of his career. However, the Maryland native unleashed a bombardment of strikes against the ropes as his Russian opponent looked depleted, and the referee stepped in and waved it off.

Next Up: Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, July 30, 2022

For the first time since the passing of his father, the rising star and newly crowned champion will waste no time and step into the ring again. And his opponent, Rances Barthelemy, will be his toughest test to date.

Barthelemy, 36, is a former two-weight world champion, and he’ll be looking to become the first three-division world champion of Cuban decent when challenging for Russell’s strap.

“As far as our training methods, nothing is different. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re trying to do everything as close to usual as possible. The only difference is my dad’s voice, and foul language isn’t here for inspiration. We must work with what he left us and keep sharpening our tools.

“A win on July 30 brings us close to our family goal. We’ve been knockout at it individually, but we accomplish things as a whole, as we should. Beating an opponent of this caliber gets me close to that family goal.”