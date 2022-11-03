Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis came through to the team practice facility with a bunch of Zoom Freak 4s for everyone on his team.

In a video posted on his official social media pages, the 28-year-old Bucks power forward, was seen moving a rolling cart of the signature collection into the team's training facility and sharing the Zoom Freak 4s to every single person present.

Giannis posted the video with a caption that read: "Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!!"

The video which has long melted hearts on social media saw Giannis fuse a little bit of humour as he's always known for.

He even aimed a subtle dig at himself subtly by saying that the shoes would make you "jump higher and Eurostep faster … but not necessarily make you shoot better".

The Zoom Freak 4 "Greek Coastline" is the latest collaboration between the Greek-Nigerian international and the iconic sportswear giants Nike.

According to Nike.com, the Zoom Freak 4 is drawn from Giannis' playing style, and is designed to support longer strides and help athletes to propel up and out.

The Zoom Air units are positioned at a 4% tilt, enabling an explosive forward step and propelling forwards for that explosive Euro step to stretch space in the game—in the lightest Freak shoe ever.