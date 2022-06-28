Belgian driver Thierry Neuville donates Sh248,000 to NGO after Safari Rally

The Hyundai Motorsport driver, indicated his intentions to support the non-profit Hand in Hand for Kenya which aims to help grass-root entrepreneurs fight poverty through entrepreneurship training.

"Following our 5th place in Safari Rally Kenya, I will donate 2000 euros to the association Hand in Hand for Kenya. It was so nice to meet some of the kids of the Maisha Mazuri Children Center in Nairobi before the start of the event!" he updated his fans.

According to HiH, the organisation has identified many challenges affecting small-scale farmers.

"Our enterprise development model is premised on the need to create sustainable income-generating activities by addressing major challenges facing many small-scale farmers/entrepreneurs," describes HiH.

Neuville's philanthropic efforts in Kenya

This is not the first time, Neuville has donated to a local charity, in 2021, after the Safari Rally, the WRC star donated the same amount to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust as part of his rally-by-rally charity drive.

Neuville in a tweet revealed that he was really impressed by the conservancy’s efforts to preserve and protect the wildlife in Kenya.

“I’m really impressed and grateful about their work to protect the elephants, rhinos and wildlife in Kenya,” he said.