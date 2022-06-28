SAFARI RALLY

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville donates Sh248,000 to NGO after Safari Rally

Cyprian Kimutai
Thierry Neuville finished fifth in the WRC Safari Rally

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville during the WRC Safari Rally held in Naivasha, June 2022
Belgian driver Thierry Neuville during the WRC Safari Rally held in Naivasha, June 2022

Belgian Thierry Neuville, who came in fifth in the just concluded Safari Rally - the sixth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) - will donate Sh248,820 (€2000) to a local non-governmental organisation.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver, indicated his intentions to support the non-profit Hand in Hand for Kenya which aims to help grass-root entrepreneurs fight poverty through entrepreneurship training.

"Following our 5th place in Safari Rally Kenya, I will donate 2000 euros to the association Hand in Hand for Kenya. It was so nice to meet some of the kids of the Maisha Mazuri Children Center in Nairobi before the start of the event!" he updated his fans.

According to HiH, the organisation has identified many challenges affecting small-scale farmers.

"Our enterprise development model is premised on the need to create sustainable income-generating activities by addressing major challenges facing many small-scale farmers/entrepreneurs," describes HiH.

This is not the first time, Neuville has donated to a local charity, in 2021, after the Safari Rally, the WRC star donated the same amount to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust as part of his rally-by-rally charity drive.

NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 26: Thierry Neuville of Belgium and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium are competing with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 during Day 5 of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2022 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 26: Thierry Neuville of Belgium and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium are competing with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 during Day 5 of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2022 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Neuville in a tweet revealed that he was really impressed by the conservancy’s efforts to preserve and protect the wildlife in Kenya.

“I’m really impressed and grateful about their work to protect the elephants, rhinos and wildlife in Kenya,” he said.

The 34-year-old announced in January 2020 that he would donate €2,000 at each event as well as contribute double the amount if he finishes either second or third in a race and donate over Sh1,000,000 (€10,000) on any WRC event he wins.

