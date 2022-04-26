EXCLUSIVE

'Its Real!' - Fehin Lean reveals 'twisted' stereotype Bikers face in Nigeria

In an exclusive interview with Pulse sports, Fehintoluwa Okengbele, who is the first woman to do a 1000km road trip in Nigeria reveals the challenges she faces in her career as well as the growing positives

Pulse Sports exclusive interview with Fehin Lean
Pulse Sports exclusive interview with Fehin Lean

Fehintoluwa Okegbenle is a popular Nigerian female biker who holds the record of travelling across Nigeria on her motorcycle in the space of just 7 days.

Fehin Lean (Twitter)
Fehin Lean (Twitter) Twitter/FehinLean

For most who might not know, this isn't Fehin Lean's [as she's fondly known as] first of taking lengthy lone trips.

Fehin has also taken road trips across West Africa including countries like: Togo, Ghana and the Republic of Benin.

Her record-breaking lone trip in Nigeria was what actually brought her to limelight, as she had previously revealed that it was just a one day decision to travel from Lagos to Enugu, then Uyo (Calabar) to Makurdi (Plateau), Kaduna, Minna (Niger), then Ilorin (Kwara) and back to Lagos, a trip which was completed in seven days.

Fehin Lean (Twitter)
Fehin Lean (Twitter) Twitter/FehinLean

However, in an exclusive interview with Pulse sports, Fehin revealed just how challenging her hobby turned career has been in Nigeria.

''It was such an incredible experience.''

''I didn't even plan to do it. It was impromptu, spontaneous and i just went for it'' Fehin revealed on her lone distance national tour.

"First and foremost, Biking itself is a very very expensive hobby - your biking gears alone is costs almost the price of another bike itself" she added.

Fehin also went ahead to reveal that, she has two sets of shoes for biking: one for in-town rides and the other for out-of-town with both sets each costing between N70,000 - N80,000 naira and N80,000 - N120,000.

In total, Fehin revealed that the cost of purchasing a full biking gear in Nigeria, is nearly over half a million naira.

When asked about one of the challenges she experiences, she said:

"You know that stereotype of bikers are irresponsible, bikers are alcoholics, drug addicts and stuffs like that, it's real"

"People don't actually understand that people are actually responsible people, we bikers are actually responsible than most people think", Fehin says, on the current twisted stereotype bikers in Nigeria continue to face.

''I would really love for that stereotype to stop", she adds.

Fehintoluwa further revealed, how mental health plays a key role in biking as an activity, also admitting that she only goes on rides when she's doesn't feel bad or isn't in a negative state mentally.

"I actually can't take a ride when i'm in a terrible state mentally because i have to also focus."

"It's too much of power underneath me to lose focus for just a second, i mean...in a second, anything can happen. So your mental state has to be on point" she said.

However, she reveals that riding a bike sometimes could help one relieve stress as well as helping mentally.

"Although, riding your bike helps clear your head, especially when you've had so much stress."

Fehin Lean (Instagram)
Fehin Lean (Instagram) Instagram/Fehinlean

'It's majorly for de-stressing yourself, as much as it's stressful to ride a bike, but you also need to de-stress, but make sure you're alert - if you have had a bad news or have anything going, avoid a motorcycle", Fehin advised.

When asked about the dangers she's also had to face in her biking journey she says:

"I've not had any major accidents when i've had body injuries, maybe the exhaust burns me a little , asides that...nothing, nothing major."

When asked about how how she manages to sustain her passion as well as finance her trips, Fehin reveals she's a brand ambassador for Quick deliveries - a courier company in Nigeria.

Fehin Lean (Instagram)
Fehin Lean (Instagram) Instagram/Fehinlean

She also states that she also gets sponsorships from time to time to help finance her lone travels, describing herself as a 'moving billboard'.

"Sometimes, i get partnerships and sponsorships from companies who want to work with me."

"At times when i come on Instagram, people message me telling me they saw me or saw my name on my bike - so whatever brand i'm representing at that point is on my bike and people see"

On her advice to aspiring bikers in Nigeria, Fehin says:

"Be clear on why you want to ride, don't take no for an answer, go to a riding school, even though nobody would support you at first but trust me...from experience, just go and after riding school, they'll support you".

'

