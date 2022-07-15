Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

Nairobi has failed in her bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Instead, Tokyo, capital city of Japan has been selected to host another global event, just four years after the Summer Olympics.
The World Athletics Council made the announcement on Friday, July 15 citing that Tokyo beat Nairobi and two other cities; Silesia in Poland and Singapore due to four key factors.
The council were evaluating cities based on; "The potential for a powerful narrative, revenue generating opportunities for World Athletics, a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport and appropriate climate," read a statement in part.
Stadium facilities and population impress council
World Athletics further revealed that Tokyo's population and state of stadium facilities in the city impressed the Council.
"As one of the largest athletics stadiums in the world, the main stadium facilities in Tokyo are best in class and likely to present the best opportunity for athlete success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships," they revealed in part.
Tokyo has a population of 43.8 million people which serves as a huge market for the global athletics body.
"One of the most populated cities in the world with 43.8 million people in the Greater Tokyo area, Tokyo is an advanced market for athletics and associated growth opportunities," stated World Athletics.
The event will also coincide with the country celebrating 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF). World Athletics President Sebastian Coe congratulated JAAF for a successful bid.
“Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid. I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the JAAF in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo,” Coe said.
2025 will be the second time Tokyo has hosted the World Championships since 1991. That year, Kenya finished fourth with a total of eight medals (four gold, three silver and one bronze).
JAAF President Mitsugi Ogata responded by thanking the World Athletics Council, reiterating that history has shown Tokyo has the ability to host successful sports events.
“History has shown that we have the ability and energy to host the world's top athletes and to inspire international audiences. We promise that the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will be full of fans to become an unforgettable experience for the athletes and everyone involved."
