EXPLAINED

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

The 2025 World Athletics Championships has been awarded to Tokyo

A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows a view of Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows a view of Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nairobi has failed in her bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Instead, Tokyo, capital city of Japan has been selected to host another global event, just four years after the Summer Olympics.

Recommended articles

The World Athletics Council made the announcement on Friday, July 15 citing that Tokyo beat Nairobi and two other cities; Silesia in Poland and Singapore due to four key factors.

The council were evaluating cities based on; "The potential for a powerful narrative, revenue generating opportunities for World Athletics, a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport and appropriate climate," read a statement in part.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 15: A general view on day four of the IAAF U18 World Championships at the Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)
NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 15: A general view on day four of the IAAF U18 World Championships at the Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruth Chepngetich and Geoffrey Kamworor to lead marathon team to World Championships

World Athletics further revealed that Tokyo's population and state of stadium facilities in the city impressed the Council.

"As one of the largest athletics stadiums in the world, the main stadium facilities in Tokyo are best in class and likely to present the best opportunity for athlete success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships," they revealed in part.

Tokyo has a population of 43.8 million people which serves as a huge market for the global athletics body.

"One of the most populated cities in the world with 43.8 million people in the Greater Tokyo area, Tokyo is an advanced market for athletics and associated growth opportunities," stated World Athletics.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The Olympic Rings are seen outside the stadium as fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The Olympic Rings are seen outside the stadium as fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Confederation of African Football conclude Kasarani & Nyayo stadia are substandard

The event will also coincide with the country celebrating 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF). World Athletics President Sebastian Coe congratulated JAAF for a successful bid.

“Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid. I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the JAAF in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo,” Coe said.

2025 will be the second time Tokyo has hosted the World Championships since 1991. That year, Kenya finished fourth with a total of eight medals (four gold, three silver and one bronze).

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Bai Yu/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Bai Yu/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 50 days to go until the start of the Commonwealth Games

JAAF President Mitsugi Ogata responded by thanking the World Athletics Council, reiterating that history has shown Tokyo has the ability to host successful sports events.

“History has shown that we have the ability and energy to host the world's top athletes and to inspire international audiences. We promise that the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will be full of fans to become an unforgettable experience for the athletes and everyone involved."

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows a view of Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

  • George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes

    'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

  • Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Recommended articles

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list
OREGON22

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Enyimba feature amongst the most successful African football clubs of all time
COMMENT

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket
FKF PL

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes
PREMIER LEAGUE

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

Most of the Manchester United only got to know Tyrell Malacia after his imminent move to the theatre of dreams from Feyenoord