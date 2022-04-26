Kenya Rugby Union could lose Sh2B over breach of contract

KRU is among the 19 impactful projects enlisted in a $500 million master investment by a consortium of Commercial and Policy Banks and non-bank financial institutions across several African countries.

The consortium representatives together with the lead arranger (Bench Mark Solutions Limited) has sounded an alarm over an agent, 270 Degree Sports Marketing and Consultancy who is accused of using information of the deal unlawfully and for personal gain.

270 Degrees Sports Marketing and Consultancy Limited had been appointed by the agency appointed by Kenya Rugby Union to source for strategic equity investors.

Pulse Live Kenya

The agency is said to have leaked confidential, classified financial & non-financial information pertaining to The Consortium of Investors to rogue operatives thereby weakening the possibility of reaching a successful deal.

"From the foregoing and based on your role in the transaction, you received private, confidential and classified financial & non-financial information pertainingto The Consortium of Investors, and to our dismay, this information has since been illegally distributed amongst your rogue operatives in a manner that Contravenes Clause No.9 in Contract Number 200122021/13. This is tantamount to a serious breach, needless to say, gravely jeopardizing and inhibiting the success of this transaction,” part of the statement read.

Benchmark noted that the consortium could terminate or reallocate the funding if the agent did not comply with the warning notice further adding that the agent risked being sued if they do not cooperate.

Pulse Live Kenya