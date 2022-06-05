BOXING

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

The furnished house consists of a master bedroom, a modern open plan kitchen, a spacious sitting room and parking enough for two vehicles.

Kenyan boxer and WBC female super-bantamweight title holder (2016 to 2019) Fatuma Zarika
Kenyan boxer and WBC female super-bantamweight title holder (2016 to 2019) Fatuma Zarika

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika is the newest homeowner after she bought a three-bedroomed fully furnished house on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The former world boxing champion said she bought the house thanks to proceeds from her sponsorship deal with betting company SportPesa who were her sponsors during her days in the ring.

The well-furnished house features a master ensuite bedroom, a modern open plan kitchen, a well-lit entry hall, a spacious sitting room and parking for two vehicles.

Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house
Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Pulse Live Kenya

Zarika a mother of two says her sponsors have been key in her success adding that they look at the future of an athlete and not just during her sporting days.

“Acquiring something like this is a big step but my sponsors look not just at your days when you are in the game they also look at those days when you will retire,” Zarika noted.

Zarika lost her WCB title in 2019 to Mexican Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house
Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Pulse Live Kenya

Zarika’s loss was attributed to the lack of support as her sponsor Sportpesa had pulled out after they announced exiting the Kenyan market following a row with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The boxer has in past decried not receiving any recognition from the government despite being the first female boxer to lift the world boxing championship title and successfully defending it.

Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house
Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Kenyan boxer Zarika acquires new house Pulse Live Kenya

“There is a lot this country can do in order to reward and recognise its sportsmen and women...

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika during a work out in June 2019
Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika during a work out in June 2019 Pulse Live Kenya

"I made history but two years down the line, the sports ministry is yet to recognize my achievement, It breaks my heart that the only thing we did was to go to State House where President Uhuru Kenyatta admired my belt, and that is it,” Zarika said in a previous interview.

Topics:

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

More from category

  • Kenyan boxer and WBC female super-bantamweight title holder (2016 to 2019) Fatuma Zarika

    Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

  • Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow, Sylvia Gathoni placed on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

    Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

  • Israel Adesanya

    Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Recommended articles

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Trending

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split from Barcelona star Gerard Pique

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

In 2013, a married Patrice Evra was claimed to have had an affair with Carla Howe, a Playboy model
COMMENT

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Jose Mourinho is the right man to get the best out of PSG's stars

Tevez’s retirement means Cristiano Ronaldo is the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL final

Carlos Tevez retires from football, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo as the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL Final

Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

Gor Mahia lift Madaraka trophy
AFCON 2023Q

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Sadio Mane has overtaken Henri Camara to become Senegal’s highest-scoring Senegal player with 31 goals
AFCON 2023Q

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

empty