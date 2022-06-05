Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika is the newest homeowner after she bought a three-bedroomed fully furnished house on the outskirts of Nairobi.
Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]
The furnished house consists of a master bedroom, a modern open plan kitchen, a spacious sitting room and parking enough for two vehicles.
The former world boxing champion said she bought the house thanks to proceeds from her sponsorship deal with betting company SportPesa who were her sponsors during her days in the ring.
The well-furnished house features a master ensuite bedroom, a modern open plan kitchen, a well-lit entry hall, a spacious sitting room and parking for two vehicles.
Zarika a mother of two says her sponsors have been key in her success adding that they look at the future of an athlete and not just during her sporting days.
“Acquiring something like this is a big step but my sponsors look not just at your days when you are in the game they also look at those days when you will retire,” Zarika noted.
Zarika lost her WCB title in 2019 to Mexican Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Zarika’s loss was attributed to the lack of support as her sponsor Sportpesa had pulled out after they announced exiting the Kenyan market following a row with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
The boxer has in past decried not receiving any recognition from the government despite being the first female boxer to lift the world boxing championship title and successfully defending it.
“There is a lot this country can do in order to reward and recognise its sportsmen and women...
"I made history but two years down the line, the sports ministry is yet to recognize my achievement, It breaks my heart that the only thing we did was to go to State House where President Uhuru Kenyatta admired my belt, and that is it,” Zarika said in a previous interview.
More from category
-
Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]
-
Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30
-
Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon