Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

Gathoni, alias Queen Arrow, is a Kenyan e-sports guru who made history as being the first Esports athlete to be named on the global Forbes' list.
In the recently released Forbes Africa's Top 30 Under 30 list of innovators which included comedienne Elsa Majimbo, notably there was also a video games star, Slyvia Gathoni.
She is a first-generation female professional in Esports and has been celebrated as one of the top athletes putting Kenya on the map in the field.
The E-sports guru alias Queen Arrow took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement which she described as one of the biggest affirmations of her e-sports career thus far.
Gathoni revealed that she started her gaming profession in 2017 by playing in Mortal Kombat XL, at the time she was 18 years old.
Two years later in 2019, Gathoni earned another accolade by winning the Safaricom Blaze Esport Tour’s Tekken tournament.
She was then signed by a major e-sport company after her deal with America’s XiT Woundz, a partnership through which her gameing activities are sponsored.
On the honor and being the only woman in the Tekken 254 Circuit, a globally recognized combat game, Gathoni noted that hard work had been key in order to achieve her goals.
“I look forward to more dubs and more glories. Getting to my level at Tekken, and attaining my objectives as a player, has taken hard work,” she noted.
Gathoni who is a law graduate from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa was last year signed by American e-sports organization UYU as a content creator. She is also supported by beverage company Red Bull.
The other Kenyans who were included in the Top 30 Under 30 Forbes list are Dr Joan Ruguru Kimani, and Mukuru Clean Stoves founder Charlot Magayi.
