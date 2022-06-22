RUGBY

Kenya's rugby team appeals for financial help

Irene Okere
Kenyan Rugby 15s team, Simbas, has made a financial appeal to fans as they plan to participate in African qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Kenya Simbas in a photo ahead of the Currie Cup held in June 2022

The Kenya Rugby 15s team, Kenya Simbas, is seeking financial support to enable them to participate in the Africa qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup slated for July 1 - July 10 in the French city of Marseille and Axien.

The plea was announced on the Kenya rugby official social media pages urging the fans to donate funds.

“On the verge of making history and just three matches away from the 2023 Rugby world cup qualification. We call on your support as we finalize our preparation for the WRC qualifier in France from July 2 to July 10th,” stated the Simba captain.

The announcement contained details as to where the donations could be channeled towards, it included a Paybill number 8913000, Account no. 56309, or dialing *483*57*56309 and for the fans in the diaspora, a link was provided.

Kenya Simbas are supposed to leave the country on June 29 for the qualifiers where they will be facing Uganda in their opening march of the knockout event on July 2nd.

The winner of this all-East Africa affair will play against Algeria or Senegal at the Aix-en-Province.

Namibia, the defending champions will face Burkina Faso at Marseille and the winner will face whoever wins between Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast at the same venue for the quarter-finals.

The finals will take place on July 10 after the semi-final that will take place on July 3.

Although the Simbas are not financially capable to join the other African countries in the matches, they are hoping that the fans will answer their prayers as they resume training and prepare to represent Kenya to the fullest.

