The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

Lakers lost 130-133 to Oklahoma City Thunder but he made sure that everyone talks about him after the match on January 7, 2023.

James scored 20 points for Lakers in the first half and he definitely knew that he was destined to greatness in that match.

His whole family including two sons, daughter, wife and mother were present and they had to interrupt the match after Lebron surpassed Jabbar's record by one point.

The match was stopped for over 10 minutes as the family celebrated with James in the basketball court.

Jabbar was present and he was probably emotional after seeing his 40 year record being shattered by King James.

James thanked everone who had played a major role in his career after the historic match.

"I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I've always dreamed about. I would never in a million years dreamt this to be even better than what it is tonight.

"Everybody that's been a part of this run with me these last 20+ years, I just wanna say thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without y'all," saidJames.

LeBron refused to comment on whether he is the best NBA player ever and said that it was upon the fans to debate and decide.