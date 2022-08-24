'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

David Ben
British Formula 1 legend Sir Lewis Hamilton has sent a consolation message to Anthony Joshua after falling at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk again.

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton
Two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, failed in his bid to regain the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk when they rematched in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

However, the 32-year-old former British champion lost to his 35-year-old Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua looked much better than he was in their first fight at their previous bout in September 2021.

However, he was still no match for the Ukrainian destroyer who was victorious on the night despite the fight only being scored in his favour by two of the three ringside judges.

Anthony Joshua lost via split-decision in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua was visibly distraught after his narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Following the confirmation of Usyk as the winner via split decison, Joshua reacted angrily by taking two of Usyk’s belts and throwing them out of the ring.

He then engaged in series of heated exchanges with Usyk's team and stormed out of the ring.

However, the 32-year-old Brit returned to deliver a bizarre, passionate speech in the ring while acknowledging Usyk's win.

Joshua has since has faced lots of criticism for his performance and post-fight antics on Saturday night.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has now shown support for his countryman following his back-to-back losses.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver is no stranger to difficult spells having suffered a tough loss in the Middle East last year.

Sir Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton, who was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last November, has now offered AJ some words of encouragement.

“The hard work and sacrifice is something nobody will be able to understand. The challenges in mind and spirit are monumental,”

Lewis Hamilton message to Anthony Joshua via Ig Story
“I’m proud of you for all you put in, be proud of yourself. It’s not how we fall it’s how we get up and you will bounce back from this brother. Keep your head up.” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story alongside a picture of a disheartened Joshua.

According to talkSPORT, Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that his biggest client will fight on after slumping to consecutive defeats and could even return to the ring later this year.

Hearn wants to possibly match Joshua against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or his long-time rival Dillian Whyte.

  'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

