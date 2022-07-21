From maid to medalist: Kenyan runner who went to Israel for kyeyo as maid wins World Athletics Marathon medal

Authors:

Moses King
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Born and raised in Kenya, Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal.

Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal
Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal

In 2009, Chemtai, a long-distance runner left Kenya in search for better jobs outside athletics.

Recommended articles

Before leaving for kyekyo, Chemtai had been an active athlete in primary school and also high school but options remained dim after failing to make a breakthrough in Kenya’s star-studded athletics.

She then left for Israeli working as a maid to the then ambassador to Israel. It was at her job that she met Dan Salpeter, a former Israeli middle-distance runner, who encouraged her to continue practicing her passion.

Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal
Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal Pulse

Salpeter would later become her coach and the two graduated to lovers before making the union official as husband and wife thus enabling Chemtai to acquire citizenship.

In 2016, they got married.

“Slowly, I got into long distance running, but it was only after meeting my husband and coach, Dan Salpeter that I started to enjoy real success”, she told World Athletics.

She posted a time of 2:20:18, behind Gotytom Gebreslase, and Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir to win bronze.

She becomes the first Israeli to win a world marathon medal.

READ: URA speaks out on Cheptegei, Kiplimo cash prize

READ ALSO: I want to continue my dominance – Cheptegei

Authors:

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

More from category

  • Lonah Chemtai left the country to work as a maid and has now won Israeli’s first marathon medal

    From maid to medalist: Kenyan runner who went to Israel for kyeyo as maid wins World Athletics Marathon medal

  • EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 19: Abel Kipsang of Team Kenya and Timothy Cheruiyot of Team Kenya compete in the Men's 1500m Final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 19, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

    Disappointment as Cheruiyot and Kipsang fail to secure 1,500m podium

  • EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

    Day 4 of World Championships: Medals, medals, medals

Recommended articles

From maid to medalist: Kenyan runner who went to Israel for kyeyo as maid wins World Athletics Marathon medal

From maid to medalist: Kenyan runner who went to Israel for kyeyo as maid wins World Athletics Marathon medal

Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist

Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Jesse Lingard, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani
LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
TRANSFERS

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Paulo Dybala has left Juventus for Roma. (Image/Roma)
WEURO2022

Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

England lives to fight another day.
PRE-SEASON

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Barcelona star Lewandowski sends a message to Culers.

Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist

Mane Salah Mendy
LA LIGA

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
OREGON22

Disappointment as Cheruiyot and Kipsang fail to secure 1,500m podium

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 19: Abel Kipsang of Team Kenya and Timothy Cheruiyot of Team Kenya compete in the Men's 1500m Final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 19, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)