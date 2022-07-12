DEAFLYMPICS

Kenyan government surprises Deaflympics champions with cash rewards

Cyprian Kimutai
The Ministry of Sports on Tuesday hosted an event for the athletes who took part in the games

Kenya's Deaflympics champions Men’s 10,000m Simon Cherono Kibai (Gold), Peter Toroitich (Silver) and David Kipkogei (Bronze) after their win in May 2022.
Kenya's Deaflympics champions Men's 10,000m Simon Cherono Kibai (Gold), Peter Toroitich (Silver) and David Kipkogei (Bronze) after their win in May 2022.

The Ministry of Sports has announced the awards 24 athletes who took part in the recently concluded Deaflympics will recieve. Gold medalists will each receive Sh1 million, silver medalists Sh750,000 each and bronze medallists Sh500,000 each.

The Principal Secretary for Sports, Joe Okudo, made the surprise revelation on Tuesday, July 12 when the ministry hosted - athletes who took part in the games at the Trademark Hotel, Nairobi.

During the event, the PS congratulated all the athletes who took part in the 24th edition of Deaflympics held in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to May 15.

stated PS Okudo.

Kenya, at the global showcase, finished 10th overall but first in Africa after claiming five gold medals, seven silver and 12 bronze.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed hailed stakeholders and sports institutions which supported the team, PS Okudo who appeared on behalf of the CS said that the stakeholders contributed immensely towards their success in Caxius Do Sul.

stated PS Okudo.

Cyprian Kimutai

