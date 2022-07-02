Of his five losses in professional kickboxing, only one man defeated Israel Adesanya twice and he will also be at UFC 276. Ahead of his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Brazilian Middleweight fighter Alex Pereira claimed that current Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is avoiding him.
UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him
UFC Middleweight fighter Alex Pereira is hungry for a rematch with a long-time foe, Israel Adesanya.
Perreira, a former kickboxing champion, met Adesanya back in his days outside the octagon and gave the Nigerian-born fighter two unforgettable fights.
Perreira won the first fight by decision, but in their second encounter, the Brazilian showed how dangerous he could be. Pereira stunned Adesanya with a powerful punch that left him unconscious on the mat requiring medical attention.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of UFC 276, Perreira (5-1-0 ) believes that Adesanya has been avoiding fighting him, claiming that fear of losing his unbeaten streak is a probable cause.
“I don’t think he wants the fight due to the history that we have If he wanted the fight when I first signed with the UFC he wouldn’t let me do three fights like I’m doing now. He would go to the organization.” Perreira claimed.
Israel Adesanya responds
Adesanya has unsurprisingly responded to his old foe, claiming that the Brazilian is yet to earn the fight and shunning the idea that he might be avoiding Pereira.
“I don’t think he’s earned it, to be honest, I like it though. I like the tailor-made matchups because it makes a bigger story, and guess what? A bigger, bigger paycheck for myself when we fight. So, deserve? I don’t know. Earned? Definitely not. But he’s here, and I like it, and I want it.” Adesanya said.
Both men will closely watch each other’s fights as talks of a potential rematch in the UFC heats up. Adesanya headlines the fight card at UFC 276, while Pereira will fight Sean Strickland in his toughest test so far.
More from category
-
UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him
-
'I got him for you'- Kamaru Usman teases Leon Edwards with Jorge Masvidal K.O
-
'It felt like he was kind of sizing me up'- Jared Cannonier reflects on his first meeting with Israel Adesanya