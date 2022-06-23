'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

Niyi Iyanda
While speaking at a press conference ahead of his upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier, Adesanya said he does not see a need to fight Whittaker again.

The Last Stylebender is uninterested with a fight with Bobby Knuckles
The pair clashed for the first time in 2019, with Adesanya dominating the fight before stopping Whittaker in the second round.

Their second meeting, which came earlier in the year, was a more even fight, with Whittaker this time lasting the five rounds before losing to Adesanya via unanimous decision.

Since then, Whittaker has come out to state that he feels the judges were biased toward Adesanya and has since suggested that the pair might be due for yet another encounter. The Last Stylebender however does not share the same feelings as he feels there is nothing left to prove.

Israel Adesanya punished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243
“He’s a great fighter, I’ll give it to him, he’s a great fighter, but I know how that book ends. I’ve read that book twice already. The first time was a quick read, but the second time was a little bit longer.” Adesanya said.

Adesanya still holds his fellow New Zealander, but talked down the chances of the fight happening as the prospect of a trilogy fight does not excite him, unlike his upcoming fight against Jared Cannonier.

“He’s probably going to be at the top for a little while longer, but if we fight again, I know how that book ends. That’s why I’m excited about this next fight, some new blood, someone I’ve never fought before.” Adesanya said.

38 year old Jared Cannonier is a tough and unpredictable opponent
With some members of the press suggesting that Adesanya was avoiding another fight with his compatriot, the last style bender shrugged the claims off, choosing instead to give Whittaker some career advice.

“If he wants, he should go up to 205, see what that’s about. Maybe try that for a little bit. But yeah, I’ve read that book already, and I don’t like reading the same book over and over again.” Adesanya said.

Israel Adesanya is in a training camp for his fight against enigmatic middleweight powerhouse Jared Cannonier on July 3.

