Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Defending UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has offered a handsome reward for anybody that can provide proof to support the accusations of steroid use which many people have levelled against him.
UFC Middleweight fighter Israel Adesanya has given part-time sleuths the chance to win ₦1.2 billion if they can prove a longstanding suspicion.
At UFC 253, Adesanya grabbed headlines when his chest muscle appeared swollen during his fight. Ever since and even as recently as his last fight with fellow New Zealander Robert Whittaker, many have speculated that the swelling is a result of prolonged steroid use.
Adesanya has vehemently denied these allegations, and a recent achievement confirmed his innocence, he recently became the first fighter to record 50 clean drug tests. The Last Stylebender believes that all the negative comments are a result of his success, and he is willing to reward those peddling these rumours.
“When you’re great, they talk about ‘Tittygate', they just need to find excuses to take away my greatness. Look, I will give $3 million to anyone who can ever have concrete evidence that I know what I’m doing with steroids or how to take steroids.
“So yeah, $3 million for anyone who can ever find any concrete evidence that I’ve been using performance-enhancing drugs. Pull up. This is easy. It’s easy to talk and type online, but it got to be a little after the [Paulo] Costa fight. Show me what’s up. Three million. I know you don’t have that in the bank. I do.” Adesanya said at a Pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 276.
Adesanya heads into his title defence as a crowd favourite but would be wary of the unique threat posed by his foe Jared Cannonier.
