UFC

'It felt like he was kind of sizing me up'- Jared Cannonier reflects in his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  mma

UFC Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier has spoken fondly of Israel Adesanya ahead of their title fight at UFC 276.

Jared Cannonier has spoken fondly of his first meeting with Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier has spoken fondly of his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

At a press conference ahead of their upcoming fight, Cannonier shared a fun memory from his first meeting with Israel Adesanya. Long before both men ranked as the top two fighters in the UFC, the pair met at UFC 230.

Recommended articles

It was a historic day for Cannonier to fight for the first time at middleweight, taking on and defeating David Branch. The Killa Gorilla revealed that he’s always admired Adesanya and was excited to meet him.

“We came face-to-face, and I introduced myself because I had been a fan of his already; we were fighting on the same card. I thought that was pretty cool,” Cannonier said.

Also read: Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anyone with proof of steroid use

4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

President Muhammadu Buhari gifted jersey in Portugal

While the meeting was a friendly one, Cannonier believes that Adesanya used the opportunity to play some mind games, even claiming that The last style bender left him with an ominous statement foretelling their upcoming fight.

Jared Cannonier is currently ranked #2 on the UFC Middleweight standings
Jared Cannonier is currently ranked #2 on the UFC Middleweight standings Twitter

“I congratulated him on his fight, because I got to watch his fight, and it was kind of interesting because he was respectful but it felt like he was kind of sizing me up at the same time. And he even said, ‘We’ll see each other.’,” Cannonier said.

Speaking on his chances going into the octagon to face an Adesanya who boasts of an unblemished Middleweight record, Cannonier believes that the fight is an exciting opportunity to reach new heights.

Israel Adesanya renainbs undefeated at Middleweight
Israel Adesanya renainbs undefeated at Middleweight Pulse Nigeria

"I’m happy to have the challenge that Israel is going to bring. I expect it’s going to bring a different level out of me, and I plan on bringing a different level anyway. I’m excited, but I’m more prepared than excited.” he said.

Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC Middleweight championship title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 in Nevada on July 3.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Jared Cannonier has spoken fondly of his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

    'It felt like he was kind of sizing me up'- Jared Cannonier reflects in his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

  • Israel Adesanya is willing to offer $3million to anyone able to prove that he has used steroids

    Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

  • Israel Adesanya has revealed Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon

    Israel Adesanya reveals Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon ahead of title fight

Recommended articles

'It felt like he was kind of sizing me up'- Jared Cannonier reflects in his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

'It felt like he was kind of sizing me up'- Jared Cannonier reflects in his first meeting with Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

With only five qualifiers, is the African continent being short-changed? [COMMENT]

With only five qualifiers, is the African continent being short-changed? [COMMENT]

Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea

Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to” join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
F1

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet has issued an apology to Sir Lewis Hamilton
F1

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Sir Lewis Hamilton has hit back at the racist remarks made by former F1 driver Nelson Piquet
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently
PREMIER LEAGUE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere set to return to club

Jack Wilshere could be returning to Arsenal as a youth coach
UFC

Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Israel Adesanya is willing to offer $3million to anyone able to prove that he has used steroids
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon ahead of title fight

Israel Adesanya has revealed Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year