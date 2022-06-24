'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

“If Khabib wants to come back and talks with Dana White and says, ‘Let me fight at middleweight,’ he will finish Israel in three rounds. Israel can’t stop his wrestling, he can’t stop his grappling, but striking, of course, Israel is the best striker on this planet.” Abdelaziz said.

Pulse Nigeria

Abdelaziz who regularly trains with Khabib revealed that the undefeated fighter is still in prime shape and would be willing to take on almost any challenger.“He beats heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights, lightweights – he’s unstoppable now. He’s like a tractor-trailer.” Abdelaziz said.

Khabib left the UFC following the unfortunate death of his father and trainer in 2020 and decided to take up his mantle to train the next generation of MMA fighters in his native Dagestan. Abdelaziz feels that despite the promise Khabib made to his mother, he could one day make a return as he is still in top shape.

Twitter/EspnMma

“He can come back and fight at middleweight and become a champion today, he’s always in good shape, he’s always in good spirits, and you never know. Honestly, he said, ‘I’m never going to fight again.’ But sometimes I feel like he wants to”, Abdelaziz said.