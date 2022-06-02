MMA

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  mma

Former MMA fighter turned combat training coach Rafael Cordeiro has revealed that he holds Nigerian born MMA star Israel Adesanya in the highest regards.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Cordeiro particularly highlighted Adesanya’s mindset, stating that his fighting intelligence is unmatched in the octagon and that his mindset is another unique tool he uses when he fights.

Recommended articles

Since he retired from MMA, Cordeiro has transitioned to become a renowned fighting coach under the Kings' MMA. His most high profile trainee is former heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, but he has some active MMA fighters under his tutelage.

Cordeiro alongside Boxing legend Mike Tyson
Cordeiro alongside Boxing legend Mike Tyson Twitter

Cordeiro spoke highly of Adesanya in an interview with The Schmo, saying that the fighter’s high Intelligence quotient (IQ) makes him difficult to come up against in the octagon.

“We lost some fights against him. His mental game makes a lot of difference. His technique is good, but his mentality is better than his technique.

Israel Adesanya shows off his kicking range against Martin Vettori (Twitter/UFC)
Israel Adesanya shows off his kicking range against Martin Vettori (Twitter/UFC) Twitter

"He has a high IQ inside the octagon. I believe this makes the difference between him and a lot of fighters." Cordeiro said.

Some of the prestigious coach’s clients have fallen short when matched up with Adesanya, with Marvin Vettori losing two The Last Stylebender via unanimous decision on two occasions. Another one of his clients, Kelvin Gastelum, did well to survive a fourth-round barrage, only to eventually lose by a unanimous decision like Vettori before him.

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Getty Images

Although Adesanya has bested two of his better pupils, Cordeiro still believes that nobody is unbeatable and has vowed to find a chink in his armour.

“He’s a tough guy, but he’s not unbreakable though. In the future, for sure, we’re going to find a way to beat him.” a confident Cordeiro said.

Adesanya will return to the octagon for the highly anticipated middleweight fight with Jared Cannonier.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Israel Adesanya

    Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Recommended articles

Details of Mauro Icardi's exquisite holiday in Nairobi

Details of Mauro Icardi's exquisite holiday in Nairobi

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Dortmund, Arsenal and Celtic declare interest in signing Kenyan defender

Dortmund, Arsenal and Celtic declare interest in signing Kenyan defender

AFCONQ2023: Ghana, Angola kickoff road to AFCON 2023 party in style

AFCONQ2023: Ghana, Angola kickoff road to AFCON 2023 party in style

Messi magic inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory after comfortable win over Italy

Messi magic inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory after comfortable win over Italy

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton forward posts defiant message following proposed FA sanctions

Richarlison has been in the eye following an incident during a match with Chelsea
BOXING

Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle out for Nigerian-born winger

Arnaut Danjuma could be close to a Premier League return
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Alaba, Danjuma, Duro, Willian Jose and the Top 5 transfers of the La Liga season
FINALISSIMA

Messi magic inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory after comfortable win over Italy

Argentina players appreciates Lionel Messi after the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

PA Images
Harambee Stars

Dortmund, Arsenal and Celtic declare interest in signing Kenyan defender

Gent's Joseph Okumu pictured during a press conference of Belgian soccer team KAA Gent, Wednesday 20 October 2021, in Belgrado, Serbia, ahead of tomorrow's Conference League game against Serbian team FK Partizan, on the third day (out of six) in the Group B of the UEFA Conference League group stage. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)