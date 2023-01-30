ADVERTISEMENT

Bengi eyes more success in 2023 after being crowned 2022 Autocross champion

Abigael Wafula
The 2022 Autocross Champion Eann Bengi is not resting on his laurels as he seeks for more glory in the 2023 season.

Karan Patel (R) and Tauseef Khan (L) pose for a photo with former president Uhuru Kenyattta during the Safari Rally Kenya which was held from June 23 to 26, 2022
Bengi, who is graduating from Pee Wee to the Bambino class, expressed his excitement towards bagging the gong and attested that the 2022 season was great but they also experienced some challenges. He, however, noted that the organisers worked around the clock to ensure they picked favourable events.

He was awarded the gong during the Kenya Motor Sports Federation 2022 Annual Awards Gala on January 28.

“It was a good year for us. We had some problems but the organisers did very well picking the events,” Bengi said.

He added: “I am excited about 2023 because I have moved a class from Pee Wee to Bambino. We will try to perform in the new class.”

Meanwhile, 2022 Kenya Motorsport Personality of the year Karan Patel was short of words after winning the most coveted title. Karan won a total of 10 rallies in Kenya and Africa. In Africa, Karan won four out of six rallies in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Kenya (Equator Rally) to finish second overall behind Leroy Gomes of Zambia.

“I’m kind of speechless. It has really been a long journey for me and I never thought we’d get this far. All thanks to my family and sponsors who have supported me. To all the sportsmen and women out there, with hard work and dedication there is a lot you can accomplish,” Karan said.

32 KIMATHI McRae Kimathi(L), with his navigator Mwangi Kioni (R) pose with former president Uhuru Kenyatta during the Safari Rally Kenya held from June 23 to 26, 2022.
FIA ARC Rally3 champions Mcrae Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni were also all smiles after winning the award. Mcrae revealed that his plan this season is to do a full season in the Kenya National Rally Championship.

“I’m getting older and I also need to settle down. Hopefully this year, I will not participate abroad,” he quipped.

Abigael Wafula
