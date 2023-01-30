Bengi eyes more success in 2023 after being crowned 2022 Autocross champion

He was awarded the gong during the Kenya Motor Sports Federation 2022 Annual Awards Gala on January 28.

“It was a good year for us. We had some problems but the organisers did very well picking the events,” Bengi said.

He added: “I am excited about 2023 because I have moved a class from Pee Wee to Bambino. We will try to perform in the new class.”

Meanwhile, 2022 Kenya Motorsport Personality of the year Karan Patel was short of words after winning the most coveted title. Karan won a total of 10 rallies in Kenya and Africa. In Africa, Karan won four out of six rallies in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Kenya (Equator Rally) to finish second overall behind Leroy Gomes of Zambia.

“I’m kind of speechless. It has really been a long journey for me and I never thought we’d get this far. All thanks to my family and sponsors who have supported me. To all the sportsmen and women out there, with hard work and dedication there is a lot you can accomplish,” Karan said.

FIA ARC Rally3 champions Mcrae Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni were also all smiles after winning the award. Mcrae revealed that his plan this season is to do a full season in the Kenya National Rally Championship.