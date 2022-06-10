ATHLETICS

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

This is the first time Kimeli has won a Diamond League competition

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli celebrates winning the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli celebrates winning the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicholas Kimeli on Thursday, June 9 obliterated the meeting record at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome, Italy, finishing first in the 5000-metres at a time of 12:46.33, sixth-fastest time ever.

Recommended articles

Kimeli's win in Rome saw him break the meeting record, previously set by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in 2004. At the Golden League, the back-to-back Olympic marathon champion finished first at a time of 12:46.53, now the sixth-fastest ever in the event.

Kimeli's powerful performance came as a shock to most athletics fans, as initially, he was not the favourite. Dominated by multiple Gold medallists, Kimeli had been placed quite low on the pecking order.

10,000m Tokyo Olympic champion Ethiopian Selemon Barega had been pipped to win with his compatriot and current world indoor record holder in the mile, Yomif Kejelcha expected to offer the most challenge.

(From L) Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli, Kenya's Jacob Krop and Ethiopia Yomif Kejelcha compete during the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
(From L) Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli, Kenya's Jacob Krop and Ethiopia Yomif Kejelcha compete during the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

For the most part of the race, everything was going to script for the Ethiopians with Kejelcha leading the race for the most part of the night. However, with 300 offmetres to go, Kimeli together with compatriot Jacob Krop decided to take over the reins from a visibly tired Kejelcha.

With Kejelcha dropped off at 200m, an insane battle ensued between the two Kenyans. Krop was battling to shrug off Kimeli to claim his first global victory, but at 100m, his dream was shattered as Kimeli gracefully bolted past him.

It should be noted that the top eight athletes in the race all finished under 13 minutes, an indicator of how fast the race was. Krop finished at a time of 12:46.79, Kejelcha rounded off the top three at 12:52.10. Barega finished fourth at (12:54.87) with Canadian Mohammed Ahmed finishing fifth at (12:55.84).

Speaking after the race, Kimeli expressed his delight at winning his first-ever Diamond League despite.

“I am feeling great because I had never won a Diamond League race before and I really pushed to make it happen,” said Kimeli.

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli crosses the finish line to win the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli crosses the finish line to win the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded by revealing his plans for the rest of the season, specifically mentioning his desire to secure a place in the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon set to take place from July 15-24.

“Last year, I missed an Olympic medal and came fourth. So this year I really focus on our trials and coming home with a medal from the World Championships. This race has shown me that I am in good shape, and it has given me a lot of confidence,” he stated.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • TOPSHOT - French driver Sebastien Ogier (R) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate on the podium after winning the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

  • Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli celebrates winning the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

    Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

  • Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered the Championship Record to hand Kenya its first Africa 100 metres title in 32 years.

    Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Recommended articles

Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Trending

SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
COMMENT

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid
AFCON2023Q

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

empty
ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered the Championship Record to hand Kenya its first Africa 100 metres title in 32 years.
AFCON2023Q

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

empty
NBA FINALS

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3
ATHLETICS

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli celebrates winning the Men's 5000m event on June 9, 2022 during the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)