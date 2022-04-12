Basketballer with Kenyan roots joins WNBA side

Ododa, an All-BIG EAST First Team Selection in 2022, played in 133 total games for the Huskies, holding career averages of 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The 6-foot-5 center from Lansing, Michigan helped lead University of Connecticut (UConn) to four consecutive final fours in her collegiate career.

“Olivia Nelson-Ododa was a contributor on both ends of the floor for a UConn program that went to four consecutive Final Fours in her tenure,” General Manager/Head Coach Derek Fisher said, adding: “We’re excited to see how her size, length, rebounding, and passing ability can translate at the next level.”

Three-time WNBA champions

Nelson-Ododa was also named the Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21. She won bronze with USA in 2016 FIBA U17 World championship and gold in 2018 FIBA Americas U-18 championship.

Nelson-Ododa will join fellow UConn alum Katie Lou Samuelson, who signed with Los Angeles this offseason.