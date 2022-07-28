SAFARI RALLY

Maxine Wahome adds another accolade to her collection

Cyprian Kimutai
Maxine Wahome created history during the Safari Rally

From left: Maureen Kemunto of LG Electronics, rally driver Maxine Wahome and LG Electronics East Africa Marketing Manager Changhyun Kim pose for a photo after Maxine was named the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the month of June in Nairobi on July 28, 2022.
Straight from becoming the first woman to win a World Rally Championship-3 event, Maxine Wahome is once again rejoicing after being named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of June.

Speaking after receiving the award, Wahome said she was excited to win the award, previously mostly won by runners.

“It's such a great feeling to be crowned the monthly winner more so in a field where Kenya’s long and middle-distance runners have reigned supreme globally.”

An excited Wahome further revealed that she had only tested out the Ford Fiesta Rally3, a day before the start of the rally.

Maxine Wahome displays her World Rally Championship-3 trophy alongside Sports Cabinet Secretary Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.
Maxine Wahome displays her World Rally Championship-3 trophy alongside Sports Cabinet Secretary Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: WRC Safari Rally ranked most watched race in 2021

Despite that, she still managed to become the first female WRC support category winner since Isolde Holderied won the San Remo Rally‘s Group N division in 1994.

“Wednesday of the rally week was my first time in the car. I normally drive a Subaru Impreza N12. The only testing I got with the car was on Tarmac, which is completely different to the Safari,” she said.

LG Electronics East Africa Marketing Manager Changhyun Kim congratulated Wahome for her accomplishments as well as described her success as inspiration to women across the world.

“Maxine’s feat has inspired countless other women across the globe to approach the male-dominated sport with the much-needed resilience and gusto,” said Kim.

At 26, Maxine Wahome already has nearly 10 years of experience in motorsports; having started on the autocross track at a young age and making her rallying debut at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally event in Naivasha.

She has gone on to cement her name in the local Rally circles by winning the first-ever Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza at the Kasarani Race Circuit.

Cyprian Kimutai

